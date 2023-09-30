Boys Football Roundup – September 29, 2023

Adairsville scores early, pulls away from Lafayette

An early dose of momentum helped Adairsville to a 44-14 runaway past Lafayette for a Georgia high school football victory at Adairsville High on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Adairsville a 14-0 lead over Lafayette.

The Tigers fought to a 37-0 intermission margin at the Ramblers’ expense.

Lafayette bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 37-7.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 44-14.

Last season, Adairsville and Lafayette faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Lafayette High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Adairsville squared off with Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe in a football game.

Adel Cook tacks win on Americus Sumter high school South

Adel Cook unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Americus Sumter high school South 40-14 Friday in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 29.

Adel Cook opened with a 7-0 advantage over Americus Sumter high school South through the first quarter.

The Hornets opened a huge 27-7 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Adel Cook steamrolled to a 40-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets chalked up this decision in spite of the Panthers’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Adel Cook and Americus Sumter High School South squared off on Sept. 28, 2022 at Adel Cook High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Americus Sumter High School South squared off with Columbus Northside in a football game.

Albany Sherwood Christian routs Vidalia Heritage

Albany Sherwood Christian recorded a big victory over Vidalia Heritage 62-22 for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 29.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Albany Sherwood Christian faced off against McDonough New Creation Christian.

Alma Bacon County rally stops Dublin East Laurens

Alma Bacon County overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 42-8 win against Dublin East Laurens in Georgia high school football on Sept. 29.

Dublin East Laurens showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Alma Bacon County as the first quarter ended.

The Red Raiders kept a 21-8 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Alma Bacon County roared to a 42-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Dublin East Laurens and Alma Bacon County played in a 29-28 game on Oct. 1, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Alma Bacon County faced off against Homerville Clinch County.

Alpharetta darts past Marietta Sprayberry with early burst

An early dose of momentum helped Alpharetta to a 48-23 runaway past Marietta Sprayberry for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Last season, Alpharetta and Marietta Sprayberry faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Alpharetta High School.

Atlanta Douglass denies Jackson’s challenge

Atlanta Douglass grabbed a 17-6 victory at the expense of Jackson for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Last season, Jackson and Atlanta Douglass faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Jackson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 16, Jackson faced off against College Park Banneker and Atlanta Douglass took on Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal on Sept. 15 at Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal.

Atlanta McNair delivers statement win over Fairburn Landmark Christian

Atlanta McNair dismissed Fairburn Landmark Christian by a 50-14 count in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 29.

The last time Fairburn Landmark Christian and Atlanta McNair played in a 24-6 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Fairburn Landmark Christian faced off against Peachtree City Mcintosh and Atlanta McNair took on Woodbury Flint River on Sept. 15 at Woodbury Flint River Academy.

Atlanta Pace darts by Hampton

Atlanta Pace handled Hampton 27-6 in an impressive showing in Georgia high school football on Sept. 29.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Hampton faced off against Stockbridge.

Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter escapes Austell South Cobb in thin win

Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter finally found a way to top Austell South Cobb 27-20 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter opened with a 6-0 advantage over Austell South Cobb through the first quarter.

The Raiders registered a 13-6 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter moved to a 20-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles closed the lead with a 14-7 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter and Austell South Cobb squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Atlanta Riverwood International Charter School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter faced off against Chamblee Charter.

Atlanta Westminster squeezes past Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal

Atlanta Westminster finally found a way to top Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal 9-3 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Last season, Atlanta Westminster and Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Atlanta Westminster School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal squared off with Atlanta Douglass in a football game.

Atlanta Woodward Academy tacks win on Hampton Lovejoy

Atlanta Woodward Academy dominated Hampton Lovejoy 31-7 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 29.

Last season, Atlanta Woodward Academy and Hampton Lovejoy faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Hampton Lovejoy High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Atlanta Woodward Academy faced off against Morrow and Hampton Lovejoy took on Conyers Rockdale County on Sept. 15 at Hampton Lovejoy High School.

Augusta Aquinas squeezes past Lincolnton Lincoln County

Augusta Aquinas finally found a way to top Lincolnton Lincoln County 28-21 in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 29.

Lincolnton Lincoln County showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Augusta Aquinas as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard blinked a 7-7 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Augusta Aquinas moved ahead over Lincolnton Lincoln County when the final quarter began 21-14.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Augusta Aquinas faced off against Harlem and Lincolnton Lincoln County took on Commerce on Sept. 15 at Lincolnton Lincoln County High School.

Augusta Lucy C Laney denies Sandersville Washington County’s challenge

Augusta Lucy C Laney pushed past Sandersville Washington County for a 37-26 win during this Georgia football game on Sept. 29.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Augusta Lucy C Laney faced off against Thomson and Sandersville Washington County took on Augusta Glenn Hills on Sept. 15 at Sandersville Washington County High School.

Bainbridge allows no points against Quitman Brooks County

Bainbridge’s defense throttled Quitman Brooks County, resulting in a 42-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory at Bainbridge High on Sept. 29.

The last time Quitman Brooks County and Bainbridge played in a 26-18 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Quitman Brooks County faced off against Thomasville Thomas County.

Barnesville Lamar County allows no points against Zebulon Pike County

Barnesville Lamar County’s defense throttled Zebulon Pike County, resulting in a 46-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Last season, Barnesville Lamar County and Zebulon Pike County squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Barnesville Lamar County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Zebulon Pike County faced off against Macon Howard and Barnesville Lamar County took on Jackson on Sept. 15 at Barnesville Lamar County High School.

Baxley Appling County overcomes Blackshear Pierce County in seat-squirming affair

Baxley Appling County posted a narrow 17-14 win over Blackshear Pierce County for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Baxley Appling County jumped in front of Blackshear Pierce County 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Baxley Appling County and Blackshear Pierce County locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

The last time Baxley Appling County and Blackshear Pierce County played in a 28-17 game on Oct. 3, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Blackshear Pierce County faced off against Folkston Charlton County and Baxley Appling County took on Moore Haven on Sept. 15 at Baxley Appling County High School.

Bethlehem Christian darts by Gainesville Lakeview

Bethlehem Christian recorded a big victory over Gainesville Lakeview 41-8 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Bethlehem Christian a 27-0 lead over Gainesville Lakeview.

The Knights’ offense jumped in front for a 41-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Bethlehem Christian and Gainesville Lakeview were both scoreless.

The Lions rallied with an 8-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Knights prevailed.

Last season, Bethlehem Christian and Gainesville Lakeview squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Bethlehem Christian Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Bethlehem Christian faced off against Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian.

Bogart North Oconee overwhelms Gainesville North Hall

Bogart North Oconee earned a convincing 52-7 win over Gainesville North Hall in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Bogart North Oconee a 9-0 lead over Gainesville North Hall.

The Titans registered a 24-0 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

Bogart North Oconee pulled to a 45-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans and the Trojans each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bogart North Oconee and Gainesville North Hall squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Bogart North Oconee High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Gainesville North Hall faced off against Gainesville East Hall and Bogart North Oconee took on Danielsville Madison County on Sept. 15 at Danielsville Madison County High School.

Bowdon takes down Alpharetta St. Francis

Bowdon left no doubt on Friday, controlling Alpharetta St. Francis from start to finish for a 55-7 victory on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Bowdon and Alpharetta St Francis faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Alpharetta St Francis High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Bowdon squared off with Trenton Dade County in a football game.

Bremen earns solid win over Ringgold

Bremen grabbed a 37-20 victory at the expense of Ringgold on Sept. 29 in Georgia football.

Last season, Ringgold and Bremen squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Ringgold High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Bremen faced off against Chickamauga Gordon Lee.

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch dominates Savannah Islands in convincing showing

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Savannah Islands 30-7 Friday at Savannah Islands High on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Brooklet Southeast Bulloch and Savannah Islands squared off on Sept. 28, 2022 at Brooklet Southeast Bulloch High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Savannah Islands faced off against Brunswick and Brooklet Southeast Bulloch took on Reidsville Tattnall County on Sept. 15 at Reidsville Tattnall County High School.

Brunswick allows no points against Grovetown

Defense dominated as Brunswick pitched a 42-0 shutout of Grovetown in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The last time Brunswick and Grovetown played in a 56-39 game on Sept. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Brunswick faced off against Savannah Islands and Grovetown took on Louisville Jefferson County on Sept. 15 at Louisville Jefferson County High School.

Buena Vista Marion County takes down Talbotton Central

Buena Vista Marion County earned a convincing 50-18 win over Talbotton Central on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Buena Vista Marion County and Talbotton Central squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Buena Vista Marion County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Talbotton Central faced off against Ellaville Schley County and Buena Vista Marion County took on Manchester on Sept. 15 at Buena Vista Marion County High School.

Buford allows no points against Suwanee Collins Hill

A suffocating defense helped Buford handle Suwanee Collins Hill 43-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Last season, Buford and Suwanee Collins Hill faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Buford High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Suwanee Collins Hill faced off against Tyrone Sandy Creek and Buford took on Atlanta Carver on Sept. 15 at Buford High School.

Buford Seckinger overcomes Lexington Oglethorpe’s lead to earn win

Buford Seckinger seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 43-22 over Lexington Oglethorpe at Buford Seckinger High on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Lexington Oglethorpe started on steady ground by forging a 15-7 lead over Buford Seckinger at the end of the first quarter.

The Jaguars’ offense jumped in front for a 22-15 lead over the Patriots at halftime.

Buford Seckinger darted to a 36-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Lexington Oglethorpe and Buford Seckinger faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Lexington Oglethorpe High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Lexington Oglethorpe squared off with Greensboro Greene County in a football game.

Butler Taylor County collects victory over Greenville

Butler Taylor County eventually beat Greenville 26-8 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Butler Taylor County roared ahead over Greenville when the fourth quarter began 26-8.

Both teams were shutout in the first, second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Greenville and Butler Taylor County squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Butler Taylor County High School.

Cairo allows no points against Columbus Shaw

Defense dominated as Cairo pitched a 38-0 shutout of Columbus Shaw at Cairo High on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Cairo and Columbus Shaw faced off on Sept. 28, 2022 at Cairo High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cairo faced off against Pelham and Columbus Shaw took on Columbus on Sept. 15 at Columbus High School.

Canton Creekview collects victory over Woodstock Etowah

Canton Creekview collected a solid win over Woodstock Etowah in a 23-9 verdict during this Georgia football game on Sept. 29.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Grizzlies’ offense darted in front for a 6-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Canton Creekview and Woodstock Etowah locked in a 6-6 stalemate.

The Grizzlies held on with a 17-3 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Canton Creekview and Woodstock Etowah squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Canton Creekview High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Woodstock Etowah faced off against Canton Sequoyah and Canton Creekview took on Acworth Allatoona on Sept. 15 at Acworth Allatoona High School.

Canton Sequoyah carves slim margin over Woodstock River Ridge

Canton Sequoyah finally found a way to top Woodstock River Ridge 35-28 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Canton Sequoyah a 7-0 lead over Woodstock River Ridge.

The Chiefs and the Knights were deadlocked at 14-14 heading to the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Canton Sequoyah and Woodstock River Ridge locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

The Chiefs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Canton Sequoyah and Woodstock River Ridge squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Canton Sequoyah High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Canton Sequoyah squared off with Woodstock Etowah in a football game.

Resolve: Carrollton Central comes from behind to topple Cedartown

Carrollton Central shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 35-21 win over Cedartown in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cedartown, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Carrollton Central through the end of the first quarter.

The Lions and the Bulldogs dueled to a draw at 14-14 with the third quarter looming.

Carrollton Central darted in front of Cedartown 21-14 going into the final quarter.

The Lions held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cedartown and Carrollton Central squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Cedartown High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Carrollton Central squared off with Newnan Northgate in a football game.

Cartersville pockets slim win over Calhoun

Cartersville finally found a way to top Calhoun 21-17 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Calhoun, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Cartersville through the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Yellow Jackets controlled the pace, taking a 17-0 lead into intermission.

Calhoun had a 17-7 edge on Cartersville at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Hurricanes fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Yellow Jackets.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Calhoun faced off against Calhoun Sonoraville and Cartersville took on Conyers Heritage on Sept. 15 at Cartersville High School.

Chatsworth North Murray bests Chatsworth Murray County

Chatsworth North Murray recorded a big victory over Chatsworth Murray County 48-6 for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 29.

The last time Chatsworth North Murray and Chatsworth Murray County played in a 49-0 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Chatsworth Murray County faced off against Summerville Chattooga.

Cleveland White County earns solid win over Dawsonville Dawson County

Cleveland White County notched a win against Dawsonville Dawson County 24-14 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 29.

Cleveland White County opened with a 7-0 advantage over Dawsonville Dawson County through the first quarter.

The Warriors opened a narrow 14-7 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Cleveland White County jumped to a 17-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

The last time Dawsonville Dawson County and Cleveland White County played in a 31-0 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 15, Cleveland White County squared off with Toccoa Stephens County in a football game.

Cochran Bleckley County darts by Perry The Westfield

Cochran Bleckley County dismissed Perry The Westfield by a 49-13 count on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Cochran Bleckley County and Perry The Westfield squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Cochran Bleckley County High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Cochran Bleckley County squared off with Dexter West Laurens in a football game.

College Park Banneker carves slim margin over East Point Tri-Cities

College Park Banneker topped East Point Tri-Cities 20-13 in a tough tilt on Sept. 29 in Georgia football.

In recent action on Sept. 16, College Park Banneker faced off against Jackson and East Point Tri-Cities took on Villa Rica on Sept. 15 at East Point Tri-Cities High School.

Columbia Hammond rides to cruise-control win over Martinez Augusta Christian

Columbia Hammond earned a convincing 42-10 win over Martinez Augusta Christian on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

The Skyhawks’ offense pulled in front for a 28-7 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Skyhawks held on with a 14-3 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Columbia Hammond and Martinez Augusta Christian played in a 49-7 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

Columbus Spencer high school dominates Columbus Jordan Voc

Columbus Spencer high school rolled past Columbus Jordan Voc for a comfortable 61-14 victory at Columbus Jordan Vocational High on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbus Jordan Voc faced off against Macon Southwest.

Commerce overcomes deficit to defeat Macon First Presbyterian Day

Commerce overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 28-14 win over Macon First Presbyterian Day for a Georgia high school football victory at Commerce High on Sept. 29.

Macon First Presbyterian Day started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Commerce at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Vikings would’ve earned the judge’s decision at intermission, with a 14-6 lead on the Tigers.

Commerce broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-14 lead over Macon First Presbyterian Day.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Commerce and Macon First Presbyterian Day squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Macon First Presbyterian Day School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Commerce faced off against Lincolnton Lincoln County and Macon First Presbyterian Day took on Bellville Pinewood Christian on Sept. 15 at Macon First Presbyterian Day School.

Commerce East Jackson defense stifles Homer Banks County

Commerce East Jackson’s defense throttled Homer Banks County, resulting in a 41-0 shutout in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 29.

Commerce East Jackson opened with a 7-0 advantage over Homer Banks County through the first quarter.

The Eagles registered a 20-0 advantage at intermission over the Leopards.

Commerce East Jackson pulled to a 27-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Commerce East Jackson and Homer Banks County played in a 55-24 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Homer Banks County faced off against Monroe George Walton and Commerce East Jackson took on Carnesville Franklin County on Sept. 15 at Carnesville Franklin County High School.

Cordele Crisp County races in front to defeat Albany Dougherty

Cordele Crisp County left no doubt in recording a 38-12 win over Albany Dougherty in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Cordele Crisp County opened with a 12-0 advantage over Albany Dougherty through the first quarter.

The Cougars opened a colossal 38-0 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

Albany Dougherty bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 38-6.

The Trojans narrowed the gap 6-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Albany Dougherty and Cordele Crisp County played in a 25-9 game on Oct. 1, 2022.

Covington Eastside dominates Loganville in convincing showing

Covington Eastside earned a convincing 56-14 win over Loganville in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Last season, Loganville and Covington Eastside faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Loganville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Covington Eastside faced off against McDonough Ola and Loganville took on Winder-Barrow on Sept. 15 at Winder-Barrow High School.

Covington Newton barely beats Loganville Grayson

Covington Newton topped Loganville Grayson 31-27 in a tough tilt at Loganville Grayson High on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Loganville Grayson, as it began with a 14-10 edge over Covington Newton through the end of the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Loganville Grayson enjoyed a 21-10 lead over Covington Newton to start the final quarter.

Covington Newton pulled off a stirring 21-6 final quarter to trip Loganville Grayson.

Last season, Loganville Grayson and Covington Newton squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Covington Newton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Covington Newton faced off against Atlanta Westlake.

Cuthbert Randolph Clay escapes close call with Colquitt Miller County

Cuthbert Randolph Clay posted a narrow 14-6 win over Colquitt Miller County during this Georgia football game on Sept. 29.

Dahlonega Lumpkin County squeezes past Peachtree Corners Wesleyan

Dahlonega Lumpkin County posted a narrow 30-21 win over Peachtree Corners Wesleyan for a Georgia high school football victory at Dahlonega Lumpkin County High on Sept. 29.

Dahlonega Lumpkin County opened with a 9-7 advantage over Peachtree Corners Wesleyan through the first quarter.

The Indians registered a 23-14 advantage at halftime over the Wolves.

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 23-21 in the third quarter.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Peachtree Corners Wesleyan and Dahlonega Lumpkin County squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Peachtree Corners Wesleyan School.

Dallas East Paulding tops Newnan

Dallas East Paulding grabbed a 36-17 victory at the expense of Newnan for a Georgia high school football victory at Newnan High on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Dallas East Paulding a 14-0 lead over Newnan.

The Raiders fought to a 20-0 intermission margin at the Cougars’ expense.

Dallas East Paulding pulled to a 29-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-7 in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Newnan faced off against Dallas Paulding County and Dallas East Paulding took on Douglasville South Paulding on Sept. 15 at Douglasville South Paulding High School.

Danielsville Madison County routs Gainesville Chestatee

It was a tough night for Gainesville Chestatee which was overmatched by Danielsville Madison County in this 48-15 verdict.

Last season, Danielsville Madison County and Gainesville Chestatee squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Danielsville Madison County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Gainesville Chestatee faced off against Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff and Danielsville Madison County took on Bogart North Oconee on Sept. 15 at Danielsville Madison County High School.

Darien Mcintosh defense stifles Pearson Atkinson County

Defense dominated as Darien Mcintosh pitched a 52-0 shutout of Pearson Atkinson County on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

The last time Darien Mcintosh and Pearson Atkinson County played in a 20-8 game on Sept. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Darien Mcintosh faced off against Lakeland Lanier County and Pearson Atkinson County took on Nashville Berrien on Sept. 15 at Nashville Berrien High School.

Donalsonville Seminole County prevails over Baconton Community Charter

Donalsonville Seminole County handled Baconton Community Charter 48-6 in an impressive showing during this Georgia football game on Sept. 29.

Recently on Sept. 15, Baconton Community Charter squared off with Blakely Early County in a football game.

Douglasville Chapel Hill slips past Jackson

Douglasville Chapel Hill topped Jackson 18-16 in a tough tilt at Jackson High on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Jackson, as it began with an 8-0 edge over Douglasville Chapel Hill through the end of the first quarter.

The Red Devils got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 16-6 margin over the Panthers at intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Douglasville Chapel Hill and Jackson were both scoreless.

The Panthers rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Red Devils 12-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Sept. 16, Jackson faced off against College Park Banneker and Douglasville Chapel Hill took on Atlanta Mays on Sept. 15 at Atlanta Mays High School.

Dublin defeats Folkston Charlton County

Dublin left no doubt on Friday, controlling Folkston Charlton County from start to finish for a 41-7 victory on Sept. 29 in Georgia football.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Folkston Charlton County faced off against Blackshear Pierce County.

Eatonton Putnam County tops Augusta Westside

Eatonton Putnam County collected a solid win over Augusta Westside in a 28-15 verdict for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 29.

The last time Eatonton Putnam County and Augusta Westside played in a 28-0 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 16, Augusta Westside squared off with Augusta Josey in a football game.

Elberton Elbert County slips past Atlanta Mt. Vernon

Elberton Elbert County posted a narrow 45-40 win over Atlanta Mt. Vernon in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Last season, Elberton Elbert County and Atlanta Mt Vernon faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Elberton Elbert County High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Elberton Elbert County squared off with Washington-Wilkes in a football game.

Ellaville Schley County dominates Cusseta Chattahoochee County in convincing showing

Ellaville Schley County handled Cusseta Chattahoochee County 56-7 in an impressive showing on Sept. 29 in Georgia football.

Last season, Ellaville Schley County and Cusseta Chattahoochee County squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Ellaville Schley County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Ellaville Schley County faced off against Talbotton Central.

Ellijay Gilmer defeats Oakwood West Hall

It was a tough night for Oakwood West Hall which was overmatched by Ellijay Gilmer in this 35-6 verdict.

Last season, Ellijay Gilmer and Oakwood West Hall squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Oakwood West Hall High School.

Evans slips past Evans Lakeside

Evans posted a narrow 16-15 win over Evans Lakeside in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Evans jumped in front of Evans Lakeside 16-15 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Evans faced off against Johnston Thurmond and Evans Lakeside took on Kathleen Veterans on Sept. 15 at Kathleen Veterans High School.

Fairburn Creekside barely beats Atlanta Mays

Fairburn Creekside topped Atlanta Mays 21-20 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football on Sept. 29.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Fairburn Creekside faced off against Lithia Springs and Atlanta Mays took on Douglasville Chapel Hill on Sept. 15 at Atlanta Mays High School.

Fairburn Langston Hughes allows no points against Douglasville Alexander

A suffocating defense helped Fairburn Langston Hughes handle Douglasville Alexander 56-0 for a Georgia high school football victory at Fairburn Langston Hughes on Sept. 29.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Fairburn Langston Hughes faced off against Douglasville New Manchester and Douglasville Alexander took on Douglasville Douglas County on Sept. 15 at Douglasville Alexander High School.

Fayetteville Whitewater dominates Fayetteville Fayette County

Fayetteville Whitewater raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 47-3 win over Fayetteville Fayette County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Last season, Fayetteville Whitewater and Fayetteville Fayette County squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Fayetteville Fayette County High School.

Recently on Sept. 21, Fayetteville Whitewater squared off with LaGrange in a football game.

Flowery Branch exhales after close call with Athens Clarke Central

Flowery Branch posted a narrow 41-38 win over Athens Clarke Central in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Flowery Branch a 7-2 lead over Athens Clarke Central.

The Gladiators had a 22-19 edge on the Falcons at the beginning of the third quarter.

Athens Clarke Central enjoyed a 32-26 lead over Flowery Branch to start the final quarter.

The Falcons rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Gladiators 15-6 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Athens Clarke Central and Flowery Branch faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Flowery Branch High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Athens Clarke Central faced off against Cumming South Forsyth and Flowery Branch took on Suwanee Lambert on Sept. 15 at Suwanee Lambert High School.

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff denies Athens Cedar Shoals’ challenge

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff eventually beat Athens Cedar Shoals 36-23 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 29.

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff opened with a 14-0 advantage over Athens Cedar Shoals through the first quarter.

The Bears opened a towering 28-9 gap over the Jaguars at the intermission.

Athens Cedar Shoals didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 28-15 in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 36-23.

Last season, Athens Cedar Shoals and Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Athens Cedar Shoals faced off against Loganville Walnut Grove and Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff took on Gainesville Chestatee on Sept. 15 at Gainesville Chestatee High School.

Forsyth Mary Persons secures a win over Bogart Prince Avenue Christian

Forsyth Mary Persons notched a win against Bogart Prince Avenue Christian 45-28 on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Forsyth Mary Persons opened with a 14-0 advantage over Bogart Prince Avenue Christian through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a modest 35-21 gap over the Wolverines at the intermission.

Forsyth Mary Persons jumped to a 42-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-3 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian and Forsyth Mary Persons faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Bogart Prince Avenue Christian High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian squared off with McDonough Eagles Landing Christian in a football game.

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe collects victory over Rossville Ridgeland

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe handed Rossville Ridgeland a tough 21-9 loss for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 29.

The Warriors opened a close 14-3 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Rossville Ridgeland were both scoreless.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Rossville Ridgeland squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Rossville Ridgeland High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe faced off against Adairsville and Rossville Ridgeland took on Dalton Coahulla Creek on Sept. 15 at Rossville Ridgeland High School.

Fort Valley Peach County collects victory over Atlanta Carver

Fort Valley Peach County notched a win against Atlanta Carver 36-19 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Trojans registered a 23-7 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Fort Valley Peach County thundered to a 30-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 36-19.

Last season, Atlanta Carver and Fort Valley Peach County squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Fort Valley Peach County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Atlanta Carver faced off against Buford and Fort Valley Peach County took on Perry on Sept. 15 at Fort Valley Peach County High School.

Gainesville allows no points against Buford Lanier

Defense dominated as Gainesville pitched a 35-0 shutout of Buford Lanier for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 29.

The Red Elephants registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Longhorns.

Gainesville thundered to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.

The last time Gainesville and Buford Lanier played in a 42-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Gainesville faced off against Winder Apalachee and Buford Lanier took on Lawrenceville Mountain View on Sept. 15 at Buford Lanier High School.

Gainesville East Forsyth shuts out Gainesville East Hall

Defense dominated as Gainesville East Forsyth pitched a 42-0 shutout of Gainesville East Hall in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Gainesville East Forsyth opened with a 14-0 advantage over Gainesville East Hall through the first quarter.

The Broncos fought to a 42-0 halftime margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Gainesville East Forsyth and Gainesville East Hall squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Gainesville East Hall High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Gainesville East Forsyth faced off against Gainesville Johnson and Gainesville East Hall took on Gainesville North Hall on Sept. 15 at Gainesville North Hall High School.

Gainesville Johnson survives for narrow win over Atlanta Lakeside

Gainesville Johnson posted a narrow 20-17 win over Atlanta Lakeside at Gainesville Johnson High on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

Gainesville Johnson enjoyed a tight margin over Atlanta Lakeside with a 20-10 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Vikings rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Knights prevailed.

Last season, Atlanta Lakeside and Gainesville Johnson faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Atlanta Lakeside High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Gainesville Johnson faced off against Gainesville East Forsyth.

Greensboro Greene County defense stifles Hiawassee Towns County

Greensboro Greene County’s defense throttled Hiawassee Towns County, resulting in a 47-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 29.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Greensboro Greene County faced off against Lexington Oglethorpe and Hiawassee Towns County took on Rome Coosa on Sept. 15 at Hiawassee Towns County High School.

Guyton South Effingham defense stifles Sylvania Screven County

Guyton South Effingham’s defense throttled Sylvania Screven County, resulting in a 21-0 shutout in Georgia high school football on Sept. 29.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first, second and third quarters.

The Mustangs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

Hahira Valwood shuts out Chula Tiftarea

Hahira Valwood’s defense throttled Chula Tiftarea, resulting in a 41-0 shutout on Sept. 29 in Georgia football.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Hahira Valwood faced off against Lyons Robert Toombs Christian and Chula Tiftarea took on Rochelle Wilcox County on Sept. 15 at Rochelle Wilcox County High School.

Hamilton Harris County earns narrow win over Tyrone Sandy Creek

Hamilton Harris County finally found a way to top Tyrone Sandy Creek 28-19 at Hamilton Harris County High on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a small 21-7 gap over the Patriots at the intermission.

Hamilton Harris County jumped to a 28-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Tyrone Sandy Creek and Hamilton Harris County squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Tyrone Sandy Creek High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Hamilton Harris County faced off against Columbus Hardaway and Tyrone Sandy Creek took on Suwanee Collins Hill on Sept. 15 at Suwanee Collins Hill High School.

Harlem delivers statement win over Augusta Cross Creek

Harlem recorded a big victory over Augusta Cross Creek 43-6 at Augusta Cross Creek High on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Bulldogs and the Razorbacks were both scoreless.

Harlem thundered in front of Augusta Cross Creek 23-0 to begin the final quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 20-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Harlem and Augusta Cross Creek squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Harlem High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Harlem squared off with Augusta Aquinas in a football game.

Hartwell Hart County dominates Carnesville Franklin County

Hartwell Hart County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Carnesville Franklin County 40-14 Friday on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Hartwell Hart County a 13-7 lead over Carnesville Franklin County.

The Bulldogs opened a thin 20-7 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Hartwell Hart County steamrolled to a 34-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Hartwell Hart County and Carnesville Franklin County faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Hartwell Hart County High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Carnesville Franklin County squared off with Commerce East Jackson in a football game.

Hazlehurst Jeff Davis races in front to defeat Nashville Berrien

Hazlehurst Jeff Davis took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Nashville Berrien 29-15 for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Hazlehurst Jeff Davis opened with a 22-7 advantage over Nashville Berrien through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Yellowjackets chalked up this decision in spite of the Rebels’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

The last time Nashville Berrien and Hazlehurst Jeff Davis played in a 42-24 game on Sept. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Nashville Berrien faced off against Pearson Atkinson County.

Hephzibah defense stifles Conyers Salem

A suffocating defense helped Hephzibah handle Conyers Salem 34-0 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 29.

The Rebels’ offense moved in front for a 12-0 lead over the Seminoles at halftime.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Hephzibah and Conyers Salem were both scoreless.

The Rebels held on with a 22-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Hephzibah and Conyers Salem squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Conyers Salem High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Conyers Salem squared off with Douglas Coffee in a football game.

Hiram collects victory over Dalton

Hiram handed Dalton a tough 50-39 loss in Georgia high school football on Sept. 29.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Catamounts with a 24-14 lead over the Hornets heading into the second quarter.

Dalton darted a close margin over Hiram as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Hornets fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Catamounts.

Last season, Dalton and Hiram squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Hiram High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Dalton faced off against Marietta Lassiter and Hiram took on Riverdale Drew on Sept. 15 at Hiram High School.

Hogansville Callaway records thin win against Decatur Columbia

Hogansville Callaway topped Decatur Columbia 33-29 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 21-21 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Cavaliers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-8 edge.

Hoschton Mill Creek’s speedy start jolts Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett

Hoschton Mill Creek scored early and often in a 47-7 win over Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Hoschton Mill Creek opened with a 23-0 advantage over Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett through the first quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 40-0 intermission margin at the Black Knights’ expense.

Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 40-7.

The Hawks held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Hoschton Mill Creek and Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Hoschton Mill Creek High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett faced off against Lithonia Miller Grove and Hoschton Mill Creek took on Ellenwood Cedar Grove on Sept. 15 at Hoschton Mill Creek High School.

Irwinton Wilkinson County shuts out Jeffersonville Twiggs County

A suffocating defense helped Irwinton Wilkinson County handle Jeffersonville Twiggs County 49-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Jeffersonville Twiggs County faced off against Hawkinsville.

Jefferson defense stifles Winder-Barrow

Jefferson’s defense throttled Winder-Barrow, resulting in a 44-0 shutout at Winder-Barrow High on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Jefferson opened with a 23-0 advantage over Winder-Barrow through the first quarter.

The Dragons fought to a 30-0 halftime margin at the Bulldoggs’ expense.

Jefferson pulled to a 37-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Dragons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Jefferson and Winder-Barrow played in a 28-0 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 15, Winder-Barrow squared off with Loganville in a football game.

Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian collects victory over Carrollton Mt. Zion

Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian handed Carrollton Mt. Zion a tough 31-21 loss for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Patriots and the Eagles battled to a standoff at 7-7 as the third quarter began.

Carrollton Mt. Zion moved ahead by earning a 21-14 advantage over Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian at the end of the third quarter.

The Patriots pulled off a stirring 17-0 final quarter to trip the Eagles.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Carrollton Mt Zion faced off against Columbus Brookstone.

Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian claims victory against Atlanta B.E.S.T

Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian pushed past Atlanta B.E.S.T for a 17-6 win for a Georgia high school football victory at Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian on Sept. 29.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

Atlanta B.E.S.T moved ahead by earning a 6-0 advantage over Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian at the end of the second quarter.

Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 7-6 lead over Atlanta B.E.S.T.

Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

Last season, Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian and Atlanta B.E.S.T faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Atlanta B.E.S.T Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 16, Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian faced off against KIPP Atlanta Collegiate.

LaGrange Troup County defeats Atlanta North Clayton

LaGrange Troup County recorded a big victory over Atlanta North Clayton 62-28 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 29.

Last season, LaGrange Troup County and Atlanta North Clayton faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at LaGrange Troup County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, LaGrange Troup County faced off against Fayetteville Whitewater.

Lawrenceville Archer prevails over Snellville Brookwood

Lawrenceville Archer dismissed Snellville Brookwood by a 34-6 count in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The Tigers fought to a 22-6 intermission margin at the Broncos’ expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Tigers held on with a 12-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Snellville Brookwood and Lawrenceville Archer squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Snellville Brookwood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lawrenceville Archer faced off against Snellville Shiloh and Snellville Brookwood took on Cumming South Forsyth on Sept. 21 at Cumming South Forsyth High School.

Lawrenceville Mountain View narrowly defeats Dacula

Lawrenceville Mountain View knocked off Dacula 23-6 on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Lawrenceville Mountain View and Dacula squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Lawrenceville Mountain View High School.

In recent action on Sept. 21, Dacula faced off against Alpharetta Denmark and Lawrenceville Mountain View took on Buford Lanier on Sept. 15 at Buford Lanier High School.

Leesburg Lee County squeezes past Erin Houston County

Leesburg Lee County finally found a way to top Erin Houston County 44-35 on Sept. 29 in Tennessee football.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 28-28 as the third quarter started.

Erin Houston County had a 35-28 edge on Leesburg Lee County at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Bears had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Trojans won the session and the game with a 16-0 performance.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Erin Houston County faced off against Atwood West Carroll and Leesburg Lee County took on Lakeland Lake Gibson on Sept. 15 at Leesburg Lee County High School.

Lilburn Berkmar outlasts Lawrenceville Discovery

Lilburn Berkmar eventually beat Lawrenceville Discovery 22-6 on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lilburn Berkmar faced off against Suwanee Peachtree Ridge and Lawrenceville Discovery took on Norcross on Sept. 15 at Norcross High School.

Lilburn Providence Christian dominates Alpharetta Kings Ridge Christian

Lilburn Providence Christian earned a convincing 36-7 win over Alpharetta Kings Ridge Christian on Sept. 29 in Georgia football.

Recently on Sept. 15, Lilburn Providence Christian squared off with Athens Christian in a football game.

Lithonia Miller Grove overwhelms Decatur Southwest Dekalb

Lithonia Miller Grove earned a convincing 34-12 win over Decatur Southwest Dekalb in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The Wolverines’ offense darted in front for a 21-7 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Wolverines got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-5 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lithonia Miller Grove faced off against Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett and Decatur Southwest Dekalb took on Stone Mountain Redan on Sept. 15 at Decatur Southwest Dekalb High School.

Loganville Christian allows no points against Athens Christian

Loganville Christian’s defense throttled Athens Christian, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Last season, Athens Christian and Loganville Christian squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Loganville Christian Academy.

Recently on Sept. 15, Athens Christian squared off with Lilburn Providence Christian in a football game.

Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy tacks win on Martinez Augusta Prep

Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy handled Martinez Augusta Prep 28-6 in an impressive showing on Sept. 29 in Georgia football.

The Jaguars’ offense moved in front for a 6-0 lead over the Cavaliers at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Jaguars held on with a 22-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy and Martinez Augusta Prep faced off on Sept. 28, 2022 at Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Martinez Augusta Prep faced off against Statesboro Bulloch and Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy took on Gibson Glascock Consolidated on Sept. 15 at Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy.

Lyons Robert Toombs Christian posts win at Savannah St. Andrew’s’ expense

Lyons Robert Toombs Christian collected a solid win over Savannah St. Andrew’s in a 42-23 verdict in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Lyons Robert Toombs Christian jumped in front of Savannah St. Andrew’s 21-14 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Lyons Robert Toombs Christian darted to a 35-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Crusaders held on with a 7-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Savannah St. Andrew’s and Lyons Robert Toombs Christian faced off on Sept. 28, 2022 at Lyons Robert Toombs Christian Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lyons Robert Toombs Christian faced off against Hahira Valwood.

Lyons Toombs County defense stifles Nahunta Brantley County

Lyons Toombs County’s defense throttled Nahunta Brantley County, resulting in a 42-0 shutout during this Georgia football game on Sept. 29.

Last season, Nahunta Brantley County and Lyons Toombs County squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Nahunta Brantley County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lyons Toombs County faced off against Soperton Treutlen.

Mableton Whitefield dominates Columbus Brookstone

Mableton Whitefield controlled the action to earn an impressive 29-6 win against Columbus Brookstone on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Wolfpack fought to a 3-0 halftime margin at the Cougars’ expense.

Mableton Whitefield jumped to a 10-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolfpack held on with a 19-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Sept. 15, Columbus Brookstone squared off with Carrollton Mt Zion in a football game.

Macon Northeast defense stifles Macon Central

Defense dominated as Macon Northeast pitched a 57-0 shutout of Macon Central for a Georgia high school football victory at Macon Central High on Sept. 29.

Last season, Macon Northeast and Macon Central faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Macon Northeast High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Macon Northeast faced off against Macon The Academy for Classical Education.

Macon The Academy for Classical Education defense stifles Columbus Kendrick

A suffocating defense helped Macon The Academy for Classical Education handle Columbus Kendrick 49-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Last season, Macon The Academy for Classical Education and Columbus Kendrick faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Columbus Kendrick High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Macon The Academy for Classical Education faced off against Macon Northeast.

Madison Morgan County dominates Augusta ARC

Madison Morgan County left no doubt on Friday, controlling Augusta ARC from start to finish for a 56-7 victory during this Georgia football game on Sept. 29.

The last time Madison Morgan County and Augusta ARC played in a 14-7 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Madison Morgan County faced off against Monroe Area.

Manchester comes from behind to stop Montezuma Macon County

Manchester fought back from a slow start and rolled to 18-7 win over Montezuma Macon County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Montezuma Macon County showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Manchester as the first quarter ended.

The Bulldogs moved ahead by earning a 7-6 advantage over the Blue Devils at the end of the second quarter.

Manchester broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 12-7 lead over Montezuma Macon County.

The Blue Devils held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Manchester and Montezuma Macon County played in a 53-0 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Manchester faced off against Buena Vista Marion County.

Marietta Lassiter crushes Johns Creek

Marietta Lassiter unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Johns Creek 24-2 Friday in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 29.

Marietta Lassiter darted in front of Johns Creek 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans’ offense stormed in front for a 21-0 lead over the Gladiators at the intermission.

Johns Creek rallied in the third quarter by making it 21-2.

The Trojans held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Marietta Lassiter and Johns Creek played in a 23-20 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 15, Marietta Lassiter squared off with Dalton in a football game.

Marietta Walton thwarts Dallas North Paulding’s quest

Marietta Walton eventually beat Dallas North Paulding 44-24 for a Georgia high school football victory at Marietta Walton High on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Marietta Walton an 8-7 lead over Dallas North Paulding.

The Raiders’ offense jumped in front for a 17-14 lead over the Wolfpack at halftime.

Marietta Walton darted to a 30-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Marietta Walton faced off against Marietta and Dallas North Paulding took on Marietta Pope on Sept. 15 at Dallas North Paulding High School.

McDonough edges past Stockbridge Woodland in tough test

McDonough posted a narrow 27-19 win over Stockbridge Woodland at Mcdonough High on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Recently on Sept. 15, McDonough squared off with Atlanta Lovett in a football game.

McRae Telfair County takes down Hawkinsville

McRae Telfair County earned a convincing 35-13 win over Hawkinsville in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 29.

McRae Telfair County opened with a 7-0 advantage over Hawkinsville through the first quarter.

The Trojans’ offense pulled in front for a 21-0 lead over the Red Devils at the intermission.

Hawkinsville fought back in the third quarter to make it 21-7.

The Trojans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

The last time McRae Telfair County and Hawkinsville played in a 54-30 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Hawkinsville faced off against Jeffersonville Twiggs County.

Milledgeville Baldwin pockets slim win over Macon Howard

Milledgeville Baldwin topped Macon Howard 20-19 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Macon Howard started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Milledgeville Baldwin at the end of the first quarter.

The Braves kept a 6-3 halftime margin at the Huskies’ expense.

Macon Howard showed some mettle by fighting back to a 12-10 count in the third quarter.

The Huskies enjoyed a 9-8 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Milledgeville Baldwin and Macon Howard squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Macon Howard High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Macon Howard faced off against Zebulon Pike County.

Nashville Ensworth tops Dalton Christian Heritage

Nashville Ensworth raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-2 win over Dalton Christian Heritage in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 29.

Recently on Sept. 15, Dalton Christian Heritage squared off with Jasper Pickens County in a football game.

Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian overpowers Milton Cambridge in thorough fashion

Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian dismissed Milton Cambridge by a 30-3 count for a Georgia high school football victory at Milton Cambridge High on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian a 7-0 lead over Milton Cambridge.

The Spartans opened a modest 14-3 gap over the Bears at halftime.

Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian moved to a 17-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Milton Cambridge and Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian School.

Peachtree City Mcintosh rides to cruise-control win over Franklin Heard County

Peachtree City Mcintosh earned a convincing 35-14 win over Franklin Heard County for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Last season, Peachtree City Mcintosh and Franklin Heard County squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Peachtree City Mcintosh High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Franklin Heard County faced off against Tiger Rabun County and Peachtree City Mcintosh took on Fairburn Landmark Christian on Sept. 15 at Fairburn Landmark Christian High School.

Pelham comes from behind to stop Lakeland Lanier County

Pelham dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 40-23 win over Lakeland Lanier County in Georgia high school football on Sept. 29.

Lakeland Lanier County started on steady ground by forging a 10-0 lead over Pelham at the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Pelham broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-10 lead over Lakeland Lanier County.

The Hornets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-13 edge.

The last time Lakeland Lanier County and Pelham played in a 21-7 game on Sept. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Pelham faced off against Cairo and Lakeland Lanier County took on Darien Mcintosh on Sept. 15 at Lakeland Lanier County High School.

Pembroke Bryan County allows no points against Mt. Vernon Montgomery County

Defense dominated as Pembroke Bryan County pitched a 42-0 shutout of Mt. Vernon Montgomery County on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Pembroke Bryan County and Mt Vernon Montgomery County squared off on Sept. 28, 2022 at Mt Vernon Montgomery County High School.

Perry crushes Macon Westside

It was a tough night for Macon Westside which was overmatched by Perry in this 55-14 verdict.

Perry moved in front of Macon Westside 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 27-14 halftime margin at the Seminoles’ expense.

Perry charged to a 48-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Perry and Macon Westside faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Perry High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Perry squared off with Fort Valley Peach County in a football game.

Rabun Gap collects victory over Charlotte Christian

Rabun Gap handed Charlotte Christian a tough 28-13 loss at Charlotte Christian High on Sept. 29 in North Carolina football action.

Recently on Sept. 15, Rabun Gap squared off with Highlands Ranch Valor Christian in a football game.

Reidsville Tattnall County defense stifles Savannah Windsor Forest

A suffocating defense helped Reidsville Tattnall County handle Savannah Windsor Forest 27-0 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 29.

Last season, Reidsville Tattnall County and Savannah Windsor Forest faced off on Sept. 28, 2022 at Reidsville Tattnall County High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Reidsville Tattnall County squared off with Brooklet Southeast Bulloch in a football game.

Ringgold Heritage takes advantage of early margin to defeat Dalton Southeast Whitfield County

Ringgold Heritage broke to an early lead and topped Dalton Southeast Whitfield County 49-13 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Ringgold Heritage thundered in front of Dalton Southeast Whitfield County 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Generals opened an immense 42-0 gap over the Raiders at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Dalton Southeast Whitfield County made it 49-13.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Ringgold Heritage and Dalton Southeast Whitfield County faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Dalton Southeast Whitfield County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Dalton Southeast Whitfield County faced off against Rome Armuchee.

Rochelle Wilcox County grinds out close victory over Soperton Treutlen

Rochelle Wilcox County finally found a way to top Soperton Treutlen 39-36 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.

Rochelle Wilcox County moved over Soperton Treutlen 33-28 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Vikings rallied with an 8-6 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Patriots prevailed.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Soperton Treutlen faced off against Lyons Toombs County and Rochelle Wilcox County took on Chula Tiftarea on Sept. 15 at Rochelle Wilcox County High School.

Rockmart’s speedy start jolts Rome Model

An early dose of momentum helped Rockmart to a 45-14 runaway past Rome Model in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Rockmart jumped in front of Rome Model 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Yellowjackets opened a colossal 31-7 gap over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Rockmart breathed fire to a 45-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Rockmart and Rome Model squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Rockmart High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Rome Model faced off against Trion and Rockmart took on Ocilla Irwin County on Sept. 15 at Ocilla Irwin County High School.

Rome scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Woodstock

Rome rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 59-7 win over Woodstock in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Rome a 31-0 lead over Woodstock.

The Wolves registered a 52-0 advantage at halftime over the Wolverines.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 59-7.

Last season, Rome and Woodstock squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Woodstock High School.

Rome Armuchee edges past Summerville Chattooga in tough test

Rome Armuchee posted a narrow 27-20 win over Summerville Chattooga during this Georgia football game on Sept. 29.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 20-20 standstill heading to the third quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

Rome Armuchee held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Rome Armuchee and Summerville Chattooga squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Rome Armuchee High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Summerville Chattooga faced off against Chatsworth Murray County and Rome Armuchee took on Dalton Southeast Whitfield County on Sept. 15 at Rome Armuchee High School.

Savannah Benedictine Military claims tight victory against Bloomingdale New Hampstead

Savannah Benedictine Military posted a narrow 39-31 win over Bloomingdale New Hampstead for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 29.

The last time Savannah Benedictine Military and Bloomingdale New Hampstead played in a 45-6 game on Nov. 3, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Savannah Benedictine Military faced off against Dacula Hebron Christian and Bloomingdale New Hampstead took on Richmond Hill on Sept. 15 at Richmond Hill High School.

Savannah Bethesda thwarts Orangeburg Prep’s quest

Savannah Bethesda handed Orangeburg Prep a tough 32-12 loss in Georgia high school football on Sept. 29.

Last season, Orangeburg Prep and Savannah Bethesda squared off on Oct. 3, 2022 at Orangeburg Prep.

Savannah Calvary Day defense stifles Savannah Johnson

Defense dominated as Savannah Calvary Day pitched a 56-0 shutout of Savannah Johnson on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

The Cavaliers registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Atom Smashers.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Cavaliers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 28-0 edge.

Last season, Savannah Calvary Day and Savannah Johnson squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Savannah Calvary Day High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Savannah Calvary Day faced off against Hinesville Liberty County.

Savannah Christian overcomes Ludowici Long County

Savannah Christian grabbed a 42-32 victory at the expense of Ludowici Long County on Sept. 29 in Georgia football.

The Raiders’ offense darted in front for a 28-20 lead over the Blue Tide at halftime.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Savannah Christian and Ludowici Long County were both scoreless.

The Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-12 edge.

Last season, Savannah Christian and Ludowici Long County faced off on Sept. 28, 2022 at Savannah Christian Preparatory School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Ludowici Long County faced off against Garden City Groves.

Sharpsburg Trinity Christian pockets slim win over Fayetteville Starrs Mill

Sharpsburg Trinity Christian finally found a way to top Fayetteville Starrs Mill 17-10 on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

Sharpsburg Trinity Christian darted in front of Fayetteville Starrs Mill 7-3 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Lions held on with a 10-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Sharpsburg Trinity Christian and Fayetteville Starrs Mill faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Sharpsburg Trinity Christian School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Fayetteville Starrs Mill faced off against LaGrange and Sharpsburg Trinity Christian took on Riverdale on Sept. 15 at Riverdale High School.

Snellville Shiloh overcomes deficit to defeat Winder Apalachee

Snellville Shiloh rallied from behind to knock off Winder Apalachee for a 42-13 verdict for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Last season, Snellville Shiloh and Winder Apalachee faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Snellville Shiloh High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Winder Apalachee faced off against Gainesville and Snellville Shiloh took on Lawrenceville Archer on Sept. 15 at Snellville Shiloh High School.

Sparta Hancock Central survives for narrow win over Gibson Glascock Consolidated

Sparta Hancock Central topped Gibson Glascock Consolidated 14-7 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 29.

The last time Sparta Hancock Central and Gibson Glascock Consolidated played in a 44-14 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Gibson Glascock Consolidated faced off against Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy.

Springfield Effingham County sets early tone to dominate Brunswick Glynn

Springfield Effingham County took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Brunswick Glynn 42-3 in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Springfield Effingham County a 14-3 lead over Brunswick Glynn.

The Rebels registered a 35-3 advantage at intermission over the Terrors.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Rebels held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Springfield Effingham County and Brunswick Glynn played in a 31-14 game on Sept. 28, 2022.

Stone Mountain Redan routs Decatur Towers

Stone Mountain Redan controlled the action to earn an impressive 41-16 win against Decatur Towers during this Georgia football game on Sept. 29.

The last time Stone Mountain Redan and Decatur Towers played in a 25-14 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Stone Mountain Redan faced off against Decatur Southwest Dekalb.

Suwanee North Gwinnett delivers statement win over Norcross Meadowcreek

Suwanee North Gwinnett rolled past Norcross Meadowcreek for a comfortable 49-14 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The last time Suwanee North Gwinnett and Norcross Meadowcreek played in a 67-41 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Suwanee North Gwinnett faced off against Duluth.

Swainsboro allows no points against Ocilla Irwin County

A suffocating defense helped Swainsboro handle Ocilla Irwin County 26-0 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 29.

The last time Swainsboro and Ocilla Irwin County played in a 42-0 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 15, Ocilla Irwin County squared off with Rockmart in a football game.

Tallapoosa Haralson County overwhelms Calhoun Gordon Central

Tallapoosa Haralson County earned a convincing 42-14 win over Calhoun Gordon Central on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Tallapoosa Haralson County opened with a 14-6 advantage over Calhoun Gordon Central through the first quarter.

The Rebels registered a 28-6 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Tallapoosa Haralson County pulled to a 35-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rebels maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-7 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Tallapoosa Haralson County and Calhoun Gordon Central faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Tallapoosa Haralson County High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Tallapoosa Haralson County squared off with Thomaston Upson-Lee in a football game.

Temple overwhelms Atlanta Midtown

Temple earned a convincing 40-7 win over Atlanta Midtown at Temple High on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

The Tigers registered a 20-0 advantage at halftime over the Knights.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-7 edge.

Last season, Temple and Atlanta Midtown squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Temple High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Temple faced off against Lindale Pepperell and Atlanta Midtown took on Atlanta North Springs on Sept. 15 at Atlanta Midtown High School.

Albany Monroe comes up short in matchup with Thomasville

Thomasville grabbed a 34-14 victory at the expense of Albany Monroe on Sept. 29 in Georgia football.

The last time Thomasville and Albany Monroe played in a 25-14 game on Sept. 28, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 15, Thomasville squared off with Tifton Tift County in a football game.

Thomasville Thomas County allows no points against Kathleen Veterans

A suffocating defense helped Thomasville Thomas County handle Kathleen Veterans 52-0 on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

The last time Thomasville Thomas County and Kathleen Veterans played in a 48-21 game on Sept. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Kathleen Veterans faced off against Evans Lakeside and Thomasville Thomas County took on Quitman Brooks County on Sept. 15 at Quitman Brooks County High School.

Thomson scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Augusta Josey

Thomson scored early and often in a 55-7 win over Augusta Josey on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

The last time Thomson and Augusta Josey played in a 54-0 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Thomson faced off against Augusta Lucy C Laney and Augusta Josey took on Augusta Westside on Sept. 16 at Augusta Westside High School.

Toccoa Stephens County’s speedy start jolts Monroe Area

Toccoa Stephens County scored early and often in a 38-7 win over Monroe Area for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Toccoa Stephens County jumped in front of Monroe Area 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Toccoa Stephens County charged to a 38-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Indians and the Purple Hurricanes were both scoreless.

Last season, Toccoa Stephens County and Monroe Area squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Monroe Area High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Toccoa Stephens County faced off against Cleveland White County and Monroe Area took on Madison Morgan County on Sept. 15 at Madison Morgan County High School.

Trion slips past Trenton Dade County

Trion posted a narrow 28-21 win over Trenton Dade County in Georgia high school football on Sept. 29.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

Trion took control in the third quarter with a 28-21 advantage over Trenton Dade County.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

The last time Trion and Trenton Dade County played in a 39-21 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Trenton Dade County faced off against Bowdon and Trion took on Rome Model on Sept. 15 at Rome Model High School.

Tucker slips past Decatur

Tucker finally found a way to top Decatur 48-39 on Sept. 29 in Georgia football.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 21-21 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Tucker jumped over Decatur 35-28 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 13-11 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Decatur and Tucker faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Decatur High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Tucker faced off against Powder Springs McEachern and Decatur took on Snellville South Gwinnett on Sept. 15 at Snellville South Gwinnett High School.

Tunnel Hill Northwest records thin win against Calhoun Sonoraville

Tunnel Hill Northwest topped Calhoun Sonoraville 21-20 in a tough tilt during this Georgia football game on Sept. 29.

The Phoenix moved ahead by earning a 20-0 advantage over the Bruins at the end of the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Phoenix had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Bruins won the session and the game with a 21-0 performance.

The last time Calhoun Sonoraville and Tunnel Hill Northwest played in a 42-20 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Tunnel Hill Northwest faced off against Rome Darlington and Calhoun Sonoraville took on Calhoun on Sept. 15 at Calhoun High School.

Twin City Emanuel County Institute overwhelms Louisville Jefferson County

Twin City Emanuel County Institute recorded a big victory over Louisville Jefferson County 42-8 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The last time Twin City Emanuel County Institute and Louisville Jefferson County played in a 34-27 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 15, Louisville Jefferson County squared off with Grovetown in a football game.

Villa Rica slips past Lithia Springs

Villa Rica finally found a way to top Lithia Springs 37-34 for a Georgia high school football victory at Villa Rica High on Sept. 29.

Lithia Springs showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Villa Rica as the first quarter ended.

The Lions proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 28-14 advantage over the Wildcats at the half.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Villa Rica and Lithia Springs were both scoreless.

The final quarter was decisive for the Wildcats, as they climbed out of a hole with a 37-34 scoring margin.

Last season, Lithia Springs and Villa Rica squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Lithia Springs High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Villa Rica faced off against East Point Tri-Cities and Lithia Springs took on Fairburn Creekside on Sept. 15 at Lithia Springs High School.

Warner Robins barely beats McDonough Ola

Warner Robins topped McDonough Ola 28-27 in a tough tilt at Warner Robins High on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

McDonough Ola showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Warner Robins as the first quarter ended.

The Mustangs got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 10-0 margin over the Demons at intermission.

The scoreboard showed McDonough Ola with a 13-6 lead over Warner Robins heading into the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Demons, as they climbed out of a hole with a 28-27 scoring margin.

Last season, Warner Robins and McDonough Ola squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at McDonough Ola High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Warner Robins faced off against Hampton Dutchtown and McDonough Ola took on Covington Eastside on Sept. 15 at McDonough Ola High School.

Warner Robins Northside finds OT victory against Tifton Tift County

Warner Robins Northside topped Tifton Tift County in a 35-34 overtime thriller at Tifton Tift County High on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Tough to find an edge early, Warner Robins Northside and Tifton Tift County fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils moved ahead by earning a 21-14 advantage over the Eagles at the end of the second quarter.

Tifton Tift County had a 28-21 edge on Warner Robins Northside at the beginning of the final quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Eagles and the Blue Devils locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Warner Robins Northside held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Warner Robins Northside and Tifton Tift County faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Warner Robins Northside High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Tifton Tift County faced off against Thomasville and Warner Robins Northside took on Kennesaw North Cobb on Sept. 15 at Warner Robins Northside High School.

Watkinsville Oconee County barely beats Dacula Hebron Christian

Watkinsville Oconee County topped Dacula Hebron Christian 28-21 in a tough tilt on Sept. 29 in Georgia football.

The last time Dacula Hebron Christian and Watkinsville Oconee County played in a 35-28 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Watkinsville Oconee County faced off against Waynesboro Burke County and Dacula Hebron Christian took on Savannah Benedictine Military on Sept. 15 at Savannah Benedictine Military School.

Waynesboro Burke County overcomes Jesup Wayne County in seat-squirming affair

Waynesboro Burke County posted a narrow 37-32 win over Jesup Wayne County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Jesup Wayne County, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Waynesboro Burke County through the end of the first quarter.

The Bears kept a 23-3 halftime margin at the Yellow Jackets’ expense.

Jesup Wayne County battled back to make it 23-19 in the third quarter.

The Bears held on with a 14-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Jesup Wayne County and Waynesboro Burke County squared off on Oct. 31, 2022 at Jesup Wayne County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Waynesboro Burke County faced off against Watkinsville Oconee County and Jesup Wayne County took on Statesboro on Sept. 15 at Statesboro High School.

West Columbia Gray Collegiate overpowers Portal in thorough fashion

West Columbia Gray Collegiate controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-35 win against Portal during this South Carolina football game on Sept. 29.

White Cass prevails over Cartersville Woodland

White Cass dominated Cartersville Woodland 42-12 on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave White Cass a 7-0 lead over Cartersville Woodland.

The Wildcats rallied in the second quarter by making it 14-12.

White Cass breathed fire to a 41-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Colonels held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, White Cass and Cartersville Woodland squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Cartersville Woodland High School.

Woodbury Flint River sprints past Griffin Skipstone Academy

Woodbury Flint River knocked off Griffin Skipstone Academy 31-14 on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Woodbury Flint River moved in front of Griffin Skipstone Academy 12-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 25-7 intermission margin at the Warriors’ expense.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Griffin Skipstone Academy inched back to a 25-14 deficit.

The Wildcats held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Woodbury Flint River faced off against Atlanta McNair.

Woodstock The King’s overcomes Marietta Walker’s lead to earn win

Woodstock The King’s overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 32-21 win over Marietta Walker in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Marietta Walker, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Woodstock The King’s through the end of the first quarter.

The Wolverines moved ahead by earning a 21-19 advantage over the Knights at the end of the second quarter.

Woodstock The King’s broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 25-21 lead over Marietta Walker.

The Knights held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Woodstock The King’s and Marietta Walker faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Woodstock The King’s Academy.

Wrightsville Johnson County overwhelms Milledgeville Georgia Military

Wrightsville Johnson County handled Milledgeville Georgia Military 47-16 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Last season, Wrightsville Johnson County and Milledgeville Georgia Military faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Wrightsville Johnson County High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Milledgeville Georgia Military squared off with Gainesville Riverside Military in a football game.

Bellville Pinewood Christian takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to milledgeville John Milledge

Bellville Pinewood Christian dented the scoreboard first, but milledgeville John Milledge responded to earn a 49-33 decision in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Bellville Pinewood Christian showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over milledgeville John Milledge as the first quarter ended.

The Trojans’ offense darted in front for a 28-21 lead over the Patriots at the intermission.

milledgeville John Milledge darted to a 35-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 14-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Bellville Pinewood Christian faced off against Macon First Presbyterian Day and milledgeville John Milledge took on St. Simons Island Frederica on Sept. 15 at St. Simons Island Frederica Academy.

