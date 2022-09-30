Snellville Shiloh shoots past Winder Apalachee with early burst

Snellville Shiloh took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Winder Apalachee early with a 55-7 verdict for a Georgia high school football victory on September 29.
Snellville Shiloh opened with a 14-0 advantage over Winder Apalachee through the first quarter.
The Generals’ offense roared in front for a 35-7 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
The Generals got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-0 edge.
Recently on September 16, Snellville Shiloh squared off with Lawrenceville Archer in a football game . For more, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.