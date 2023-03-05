BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: President Biden marks ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma
Sports betting, voter bills could see legislative action on Crossover Day
A barrage of votes will take place at the Georgia Capitol on Monday, a critical deadline for bills to stay alive on...
8h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

House panel passes bill to allow inspection of Georgia ballots
A divided state House committee approved a bill Friday that would allow Georgians to inspect paper ballots after an...

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Live: Georgia bill tracker 2023
Many Georgia bills are about to face their first major test. Crossover Day is Monday. That is General Assembly’s...

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Georgia House panel backs taxing book, video game downloads
A key state House committee passed a measure Friday that would charge sales taxes when Georgians download books, video...
What you need to know about Georgia’s General Assembly

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Players to watch in the 2023 General Assembly session

Credit: Bob Andres

Issues to watch in the 2023 session

Credit: Christina Matacotta for the AJC

Kemp allocates nearly all of $4.8 billion in fed COVID-19 funds ahead of election

The Georgia Legislative Navigator

How the AJC covers the Georgia Legislature

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Georgia voters are concerned about the economy, inflation, health care and crime
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Redistricting left Georgia voters with few competitive races
Capitol Recap: Bill to limit gender discussion in Georgia schools stalls in committee
Landlord-legislators may hold fate of tenant protection bill
Ban on ‘Zuckerbucks’ elections money passes Georgia Senate

Credit: David Wickert

Georgia House committee passes freight funding measure
Georgia House approves bill building on 2022 mental health overhaul
Effort to pass bill legalizing sports betting, horse racing fails in the Senate
Georgia House panel OKs bill to limit local housing moratoriums

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Gender identity schools bill stalls in Georgia Senate
Georgia Republicans rally behind new oversight of prosecutors
Georgia House passes bill to expand definition of incest
Electric vehicles bill passes Georgia House

Credit: AP

Georgia House panel backs bill building on 2022 mental health overhaul
Persinger wins runoff for Georgia House, growing Republican majority
Georgia Senate leaders call for ban on end-of-term overseas trips by colleagues
Kemp administration deals blow to Buckhead cityhood push
Health care

Credit: Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers

Rosalynn Carter’s caregiver legacy in focus with Jimmy in home hospice
PLAINS — At age 95, Rosalynn Carter has once again found herself on a caregiving team. When the Carter Center announced...

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Mercer partner on pediatric rural health
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Mercer University School of Medicine have entered a $200 million alliance to...

Duke University offers course for nurses, midwives looking to enter politics
Have you ever thought you’d be better at making policy than the people currently in charge, but you don’t know how to...

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Callers flood metro Atlanta abortion clinics after court ruling
Phone calls to metro Atlanta abortion providers surged Wednesday after a judge struck down Georgia abortion...
Economy

Credit: Brittainy Newman/The New York Times

Feds release EV charging standards to expand nationwide infrastructure
The Biden administration released new domestic manufacturing standards Wednesday for federally-funded electric vehicle...

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Politically Georgia: Inside the American Dream for Rent investigation
In this special episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explore The...

Georgia court’s spaceport ruling could have far-flung effect on county decisions
A Georgia Supreme Court ruling this week that grounded plans for a Camden County spaceport could have far broader...

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Mornin

In clean energy transition, Georgia is at the tip of the spear
Last August, as a state legislative committee pondered how to prepare for the flood of electric vehicles expected on...
