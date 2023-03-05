Georgia State Legislature
Sports betting, voter bills could see legislative action on Crossover Day
A barrage of votes will take place at the Georgia Capitol on Monday, a critical deadline for bills to stay alive on...
Credit: Daniel Varnado
House panel passes bill to allow inspection of Georgia ballots
A divided state House committee approved a bill Friday that would allow Georgians to inspect paper ballots after an...
Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC
Live: Georgia bill tracker 2023
Many Georgia bills are about to face their first major test. Crossover Day is Monday. That is General Assembly’s...
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@
Georgia House panel backs taxing book, video game downloads
A key state House committee passed a measure Friday that would charge sales taxes when Georgians download books, video...
Featured
Columnists
- Patricia MurphyOPINION: Jimmy Carter, humble and kind
- Bill TorpyOPINION: Magical forested area for sale: Got $300 million and change?
- Mike Luckovich2/22 Mike Luckovich: Prime Biden
- Maureen DowneyOpinion: More resources, not police, will make schools safer, stronger
- Jamie DupreeOpinion: Even the small scandals are important
Most Read
1
Sports betting, voter bills could see legislative action on Crossover...
2
Live: Georgia bill tracker 2023
3
OPINION: Fani Willis blasts GOP move to rein in local prosecutors
4
State rural lending program back for another try despite mixed reviews
5
Georgia voting law wasn’t enough for Republican legislators
State Elections
Health care
Credit: Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers
Rosalynn Carter’s caregiver legacy in focus with Jimmy in home hospice
PLAINS — At age 95, Rosalynn Carter has once again found herself on a caregiving team. When the Carter Center announced...
Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Mercer partner on pediatric rural health
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Mercer University School of Medicine have entered a $200 million alliance to...
Duke University offers course for nurses, midwives looking to enter politics
Have you ever thought you’d be better at making policy than the people currently in charge, but you don’t know how to...
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Callers flood metro Atlanta abortion clinics after court ruling
Phone calls to metro Atlanta abortion providers surged Wednesday after a judge struck down Georgia abortion...
Economy
Credit: Brittainy Newman/The New York Times
Feds release EV charging standards to expand nationwide infrastructure
The Biden administration released new domestic manufacturing standards Wednesday for federally-funded electric vehicle...
Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com
Politically Georgia: Inside the American Dream for Rent investigation
In this special episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explore The...
Georgia court’s spaceport ruling could have far-flung effect on county decisions
A Georgia Supreme Court ruling this week that grounded plans for a Camden County spaceport could have far broader...
Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Mornin
In clean energy transition, Georgia is at the tip of the spear
Last August, as a state legislative committee pondered how to prepare for the flood of electric vehicles expected on...