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Georgia Legislature

The Georgia Legislative Navigator

Georgia polls: Archive of AJC polls on issues and elections

Outside groups spend millions on Georgia legislative races

Republican candidate for Georgia House faces child molestation charge

Childcare injuries a major concern for Georgia leaders

Georgia Republicans could redraw maps, limit governor’s powers after election

State Supreme Court ruling calls local government fees into question

‘Beyond sad’: Georgia’s bad lawyering revealed in legislative study

Children suffered burns and beatings. Georgia calls it quality daycare.

Lobbyists spend big on Georgia lawmakers’ summer travel

Georgia is shopping for a new voting system for 2028, but is there time?

State Election Board pressures secretary of state to update voting machines