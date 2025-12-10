Most of the spending is concentrated in suburban districts held by Republican incumbents — the kind of seats Democrats need to flip to win control of the state House.
A Republican candidate running for a state house post in Cobb County is accused of exposing himself to a child earlier this month.
Georgia governor and attorney general candidates say more needs to be done to protect children in daycare and to address issues revealed in an AJC investigation.
State GOP leaders have not said if they plan to have a special session. But Democrats are already preparing for one.
The state Supreme Court ruled Chatham County's fire protection fee is an illegal tax. Its impacts could be much broader.
Georgia legislators are considering improvements to post-conviction litigation as the state's top judges warn of poor representation provided to some indigent defendants.
Georgia's daycare quality rating system is flawed with the state advertising hundreds of centers as quality daycares despite serious incidents of putting kids at risk.
Lobbyists who pay for state lawmakers' travel say it allows them to educate public officials. But critics say it gives them an unfair advantage over ordinary Georgians.
Georgia lawmakers wants a new voting system by 2028. That deadline is quickly approaching.
A draft State Election Board resolution urges the secretary of state to upgrade Georgia's voting system before early voting and seeks help from the Trump administration.
From tax cuts to an official state chicken wing flavor, see what bills Georgia lawmakers are considering and how close to passing they are.