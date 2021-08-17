ajc logo

AJC Super 11 takes on a statewide flavor
2021 AJC Super 11 players
Amehre Morrison, a running back for River Ridge, was the Class 6A offensive player of the year last season. He is among the AJC Super 11 selections - the 11 best high school football players in Georgia - in 2021. (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)
Lowndes County quarterback Jacurri Brown said he’s a little familiar with the AJC’s Super 11. His school celebrated the selection of 2011 Super 11 class member Josh Harvey-Clemons. “Football is life. To be selected as one of the best top football players, all-around, that’s a good feeling right there,” said Brown. (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)
Jacurri Brown, Lowndes
A four-year starter, Ware County quarterback Thomas Castellanos has passed for 5,097 yards and rushed for 2,713 yards in his career. Castellanos is Ware County’s highest-rated prospect in more than 20 years and is the first Super 11 selection since Fred Gibson in 2000. (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)
Thomas Castellanos, Ware County
Oconee County High School tight end Jake Johnson comes from a family of football players. His father Brad Johnson helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003 and Jake’s brother Max Johnson is a quarterback for LSU. However, Jake is absolutely making a name for himself in the game. Jake, who is selected in the 2021 class of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Super 11, is the No. 7 senior prospect at any position and the No. 1 TE prospect nationally, according to 247Sports. (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)
Jake Johnson, Oconee County
Collins Hill quarterback Sam Horn is the consensus No. 8 senior quarterback prospect nationally was first-team All-State last year while leading Collins Hill to the Class 7A final. (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)
Sam Horn, Collins Hill
Collins Hill wide receiver Travis Hunter, a 2021 AJC Super 11 selection, helped put Collins Hill in a championship game last season. (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)
Travis Hunter, Collins Hill
Amehre Morrison, a running back for River Ridge High School, was the Class 6A offensive player of the year last season. (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)
Amehre Morrison, River Ridge
On finding out he was selected to the AJC Super 11, Carver-Columbus High School’s Elijah Pritchett was a bit surprised. “I still can’t believe it. A couple of years ago I wasn’t even playing football. It wasn’t even on my mind. I feel sort of accomplished.” (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)
Elijah Pritchett, Carver-Columbus
Jefferson High School football player Malaki Starks will be the first to tell you he’s not a traditional quarterback. (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)
Malaki Starks, Jefferson
Rabun County quarterback Gunner Stockton is on track to be the most prolific quarterback in Georgia history. (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)
Gunner Stockton, Rabun County
Tift County defensive tackle Tyre West is rated the No. 11 defensive line prospect nationally. He’s the highest-rated Tift County prospect this century. He’s also the school’s first Super 11 since Israel Troupe was selected in 2006. (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)
Tyre West, Tift County
When Hardaway High School defensive lineman Mykel Williams found out the names of past AJC Super 11 players like Herschel Walker and Trevor Lawrence, Williams was thrilled. “It’s a huge honor to be mentioned in the same sentence as those greats. It’s a blessing,” said Williams, who is the school’s first Super 11 selectee. (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)
Mykel Williams, Hardaway
August 4, 2021 Columbus - (MAIN PRINT PHOTO) For Hardaway High School defensive lineman Mykel Williams, pushing through is a mental act more than anything. ���Some of the things I had to push through is basically challenging myself, making sure that I am always consciously working,��� said the high school senior, who has committed to USC next fall. Williams is a 2021 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Super 11. (Tyson Alan Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)
The 2021 AJC Super 11 | Pushing Through
2020 super 11
Meet AJC's 2020 Super 11
Cody Brown, Parkview
Barrett Carter, North Gwinnett
Chaz Chambliss, Carrollton
Deion Colzie, a senior wide receiver/defensive back at Athens Academy, poses for a photo on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Athens Academy in Oconee, Georgia. Colzie is one of the top 11 high school senior football recruits in the state of Georgia for 2020. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.
Deion Colzie, Athens Academy
Terrence Ferguson, Peach County
Nyland Green, a senior defensive back at Newton High School, poses for a photo on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Homer Sharp Stadium in Covington, Georgia. Green is one of the top 11 high school senior recruits in the state of Georgia for 2020. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.
Nyland Green, Newton
Amarius Mims, Bleckley County
Smael Mondon, Paulding County
Micah Morris, Camden County
Daejon Reynolds, a senior wide receiver at Grayson High School, poses for a photo on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia. Reynolds, a University of Florida commit, is one of the top 11 high school senior recruits in the state of Georgia for 2020. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.
Daejon Reynolds, Grayson
