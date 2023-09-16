Douglas Coffee shuts out Conyers Salem

Defense dominated as Douglas Coffee pitched a 58-0 shutout of Conyers Salem for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Douglas Coffee a 21-0 lead over Conyers Salem.

The Trojans registered a 30-0 advantage at halftime over the Seminoles.

Douglas Coffee stormed to a 37-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Douglas Coffee and Conyers Salem played in a 65-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Conyers Salem squared off with Winder-Barrow in a football game.

