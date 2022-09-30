ajc logo
Canton Sequoyah earns narrow win over Woodstock River Ridge

Sports
By Sports Bot
23 minutes ago

Canton Sequoyah walked the high-wire before edging Woodstock River Ridge 13-7 during this Georgia football game.

Canton Sequoyah drew first blood by forging a 10-7 margin over Woodstock River Ridge after the first quarter.

The Chiefs’ offense darted in front for a 13-7 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Both teams were blanked in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on September 16, Canton Sequoyah faced off against Woodstock Etowah and Woodstock River Ridge took on Woodstock on September 16 at Woodstock High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

