Canton Sequoyah earns narrow win over Woodstock River Ridge

Canton Sequoyah walked the high-wire before edging Woodstock River Ridge 13-7 during this Georgia football game.
Canton Sequoyah drew first blood by forging a 10-7 margin over Woodstock River Ridge after the first quarter.
The Chiefs’ offense darted in front for a 13-7 lead over the Knights at the intermission.
Both teams were blanked in the third and fourth quarters.
