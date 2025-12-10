The Valkyries left State Farm Arena with some momentum after they were much better in the second half of Game 6.
A sports bar for women in Atlanta is drawing crowds, as are the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA Finals.
Victory at State Farm Arena sets up winner-take-all game in San Francisco.
The Dream built a 25-point lead and never looked back, defeating Golden State 80-69 to force a decisive Game 7 in the WNBA Finals.
The last home game for the Atlanta Dream this season isn’t a sellout — and it’s actually pretty affordable to see Game 6 on Thursday at State Farm Arena.
The Dream face elimination in the best-of-seven series after the Valkyries came back from two consecutive losses to win two games in a row.
If things are a little off Thursday in Atlanta, there’s a reason for it. If people are off, they might be Dream fans.
The circumstances for Game 6 of the WNBA Finals between the Dream and the Golden State Valkyries won’t be what anyone wants.
Finding a way to best the Valkyries physically could give the Dream a chance to extend the best-of-seven series now that the Dream is down 3-2.
The Dream have one more shot to keep their WNBA Finals hopes alive, with Game 6 Thursday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
With some last-minute maneuvering, Atlanta Dream get to play in larger venue for potential deciding game.
The Dream and Valkyries will play a best-of-seven series beginning Saturday, with each team looking for its first WNBA championship.
With the WNBA Finals tied at 2-2, it brought the obvious question: Where will Game 6 be played?