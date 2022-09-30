Stone Mountain Redan earns solid win over Decatur Towers

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Stone Mountain Redan prevailed over Decatur Towers 25-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 29.
The Raiders registered a 25-14 advantage at halftime over the Titans.
Defense ruled the first, third and fourth quarters as the Raiders and the Titans were both scoreless.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Editors' Picks
The Latest