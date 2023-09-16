Gainesville North Hall overpowers Gainesville East Hall in thorough fashion

Gainesville North Hall rolled past Gainesville East Hall for a comfortable 49-14 victory in Georgia high school football on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Gainesville North Hall a 14-7 lead over Gainesville East Hall.

The Trojans’ offense moved in front for a 28-14 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Gainesville North Hall pulled to a 35-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Gainesville North Hall and Gainesville East Hall played in a 69-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Gainesville East Hall faced off against Gainesville Johnson.

