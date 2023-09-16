Athens Clarke Central finds OT victory against Cumming South Forsyth

Athens Clarke Central topped Cumming South Forsyth in a 21-20 overtime thriller on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Athens Clarke Central a 7-3 lead over Cumming South Forsyth.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Cumming South Forsyth clawed to within 13-10 through the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Gladiators and the War Eagles locked in a 13-13 stalemate.

Athens Clarke Central got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

Last season, Cumming South Forsyth and Athens Clarke Central faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Athens Clarke Central High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Cumming South Forsyth squared off with Bogart North Oconee in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.