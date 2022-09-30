Down but not out: Canton Creekview beats back Woodstock Etowah

Canton Creekview stepped up after being down and cruised past Woodstock Etowah 39-21 at Canton Creekview High on September 29 in Georgia football action.
Woodstock Etowah started on steady ground by forging a 14-6 lead over Canton Creekview at the end of the first quarter.
The Grizzlies’ offense darted in front for a 20-14 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.
Canton Creekview moved to a 26-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Grizzlies added to their advantage with a 13-7 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on September 16, Canton Creekview faced off against Acworth Allatoona and Woodstock Etowah took on Canton Sequoyah on September 16 at Woodstock Etowah High School. For a full recap, click here.
