Greensboro Greene County overcomes Lexington Oglethorpe in seat-squirming affair

Greensboro Greene County posted a narrow 14-7 win over Lexington Oglethorpe in Georgia high school football on Sept. 15.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Greensboro Greene County and Lexington Oglethorpe locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

The Tigers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lexington Oglethorpe and Greensboro Greene County squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Greensboro Greene County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Greensboro Greene County faced off against Sparta Hancock Central.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.