Atlanta Braves

Credit: AP

Poll: Who do you NOT want to see Braves play in NLDS
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves single-game playoff tickets go on sale next week
4h ago

Credit: AP

Braves are back in the playoffs, here’s what you need to know
5h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves Nation: Based on regular season, playoffs could be a tough ticket
7h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Front page news: See the AJC headline for NL East Champion Atlanta Braves8h ago

Credit: AP

Listen: Braves are the 2023 NL East champions
9h ago

Credit: AP

Spencer Strider dominates Phillies as Braves clinch NL East crown
14h ago

Credit: AP

Inside the celebration of Braves team that won sixth straight NL East title
14h ago

Credit: AP

Phillies respectful of East-clinching Braves; teams may meet again in playoffs
15h ago

Credit: AP

Reaction to Braves clinching: Michael Harris dances, boos in Philly and more
16h ago

Credit: AP

Braves magic number is zero: East champs again
18h ago
Credit: AP

Credit: AJC

As Braves close in on 6th straight NL East title, follow updates from the AJC
Braves recall Jared Shuster and option AJ Smith-Shawver
Braves Nation: NL home run record now in hand; Next up MLB mark
Matt Olson hits 51st home run to tie Andruw Jones’ Braves franchise record

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Braves Report Podcast
AJC Braves Report Podcast

The AJC is your authority on the Braves. This new podcast gives you the stories behind the scores with AJC journalist Justin Toscano and Jay Black. New shows every Monday.

Photos

Credit: AP

Photos: Braves celebrate as East Division champions

17h ago

Credit: AP

Photos: Braves clinch East by beating Phillies

19h ago

Credit: AP

Photos: Matt Olson hits 51st homer as Braves edge Phillies

Credit: AP

Photos: Braves fall short in Game 2 of doubleheader against Phillies

Credit: AP

Photos: Braves win Game 1 of doubleheader against Phillies

Credit: AP

Photos: Braves retire Andruw Jones' number 25

Credit: AP

Photos: Braves lose to the Pirates

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Photos: Braves rout the Pirates

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Photos: Home runs carry Braves over Cardinals

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Photos: Braves are routed by the Cardinals again

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Sadly, Braves can’t count on Michael Soroka

Credit: AJC file photo

Paul Johnson, Brian McCann lead Georgia Sports Hall’s 2024 class

Credit: AP

After reaching 30/60 on his wedding day, here’s an ideal gift for Ronald Acuña

Credit: AP

Fan incident with Ronald Acuña Jr. reminds that safety can be fleeting

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Salutes to Nicky Lopez, the Braves acquisition who has won over his new team

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves are great, but postseason foes could exploit their few flaws
Watch: Quite the day for Braves star Matt Olson

No. 8 Eric Gregg: Counting down the top 12 villains in Atlanta sports history

No. 9, Sam Holbrook: Counting down the top 12 villains in Atlanta sports history

Behind the baseball beat: Talking Spencer Strider making pitching history, Braves...
Hank Aaron (1934-2021)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Baseball great Henry ‘Hank’ Aaron, 86, passes into history

Relive the night Hank Aaron hit No. 715 in Atlanta

Credit: AJC Sports

Hank Aaron’s legendary career by the numbers

Chipper Jones on Hank Aaron’s greatness

Hank Aaron, 1934-2021: A great player, a greater man

Brian Snitker remembers Hank Aaron’s impact on his life and career

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hank Aaron memories from Glavine, Maddux, Smoltz

Hank Aaron: 'He was more than baseball'
Photos: Braves celebrate as East Division champions
