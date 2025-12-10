Atlanta Braves
Record: (94-68), 1st in NL East
Atlanta Braves
Record: (94-68), 1st in NL East
Latest Braves News
MLB
Which trade candidates could fit Braves’ rotation?
Atlanta may look beyond free agency for rotation help, with controllable arms and established veterans potentially available via trade.
PHOTOS: Braves' season ends in Game 4 loss to the Dodgers
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Atlanta Braves' Rowdy Tellez, left, listens to manager Walt Weiss, center, during batting practice before Game 4 of the MLB National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) (Miguel Martinez/AJC)