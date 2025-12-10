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Atlanta Braves

Record: (94-68), 1st in NL East

Atlanta Braves

Record: (94-68), 1st in NL East

Latest Braves News

MLB

Which trade candidates could fit Braves’ rotation?

Atlanta may look beyond free agency for rotation help, with controllable arms and established veterans potentially available via trade.

MLB

Matt Olson named a Silver Slugger finalist

MLB

Which free agent starting pitchers could fit Braves?

MLB

Pair of Braves prospects make Arizona Fall League All-Star Game

MLB

Atlanta Braves Holdings releases third quarter financial report

Standings

Stats

NL East

Full Standings
TEAMWLPCTGB
1
Braves
Braves
9468.580-
2
Phillies
Phillies
8874.5436
3
Marlins
Marlins
8082.49414
4
Nationals
Nationals
7785.47517
5
Mets
Mets
7488.45720

Team Leaders

Full Team Stats
BATTING
PITCHING
Michael Harris II
OF, #23
AVG
.294
Matt Olson
IF, #28
HOME RUNS
41
Matt Olson
IF, #28
RBI
93

PHOTOS: Braves' season ends in Game 4 loss to the Dodgers

1 / 58

Atlanta Braves' Rowdy Tellez, left, listens to manager Walt Weiss, center, during batting practice before Game 4 of the MLB National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

More Braves News

MLB

Could Braves and Sonny Gray finally happen this offseason?

MLB

Revisiting why Ted Turner deserves Hall of Fame consideration

MLB

Sale, Weiss named finalists for BBWAA awards

MLB

Ted Turner on nonplayer ballot for Baseball Hall of Fame

MLB

Braves claim pitcher Mitchell Parker off waivers from Nationals

MLB

BravesVision offseason programming begins Monday

MLB

Braves sign Vidal Bruján to improve depth in infield

MLB

Braves’ Matt Olson, Mauricio Dubón win Gold Glove Awards

MLB

Braves exercise club options on Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuña Jr.

MLB

Here’s which Braves minor leaguers impressed in 2026