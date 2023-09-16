Buford Lanier slips past Lawrenceville Mountain View

Buford Lanier posted a narrow 28-24 win over Lawrenceville Mountain View in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Buford Lanier jumped in front of Lawrenceville Mountain View 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bears moved ahead by earning a 10-7 advantage over the Longhorns at the end of the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

A 21-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Longhorns’ defeat of the Bears.

Last season, Lawrenceville Mountain View and Buford Lanier squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Lawrenceville Mountain View High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Buford Lanier faced off against Johns Creek and Lawrenceville Mountain View took on Suwanee Lambert on Sept. 1 at Lawrenceville Mountain View High School.

