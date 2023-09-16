Hamilton Harris County dominates Columbus Hardaway

Hamilton Harris County dismissed Columbus Hardaway by a 40-13 count in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Hamilton Harris County opened with a 13-0 advantage over Columbus Hardaway through the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense thundered in front for a 33-0 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.

Hamilton Harris County pulled to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks enjoyed a 13-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Columbus Hardaway and Hamilton Harris County squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Columbus Hardaway High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Hamilton Harris County squared off with Columbus Shaw in a football game.

