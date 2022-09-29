Dominant defense: Cairo stifles Columbus Shaw

Cairo’s defense served a delicious donut while discarding Columbus Shaw 34-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 28.
Cairo drew first blood by forging a 24-0 margin over Columbus Shaw after the first quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.
Cairo steamrolled to a 31-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Syrupmakers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Raiders 3-0 in the last stanza.
In recent action on September 16, Cairo faced off against Pelham and Columbus Shaw took on Columbus on September 16 at Columbus Shaw High School. For more, click here.
