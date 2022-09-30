Ellijay Gilmer blitzes Oakwood West Hall in dominating victory

Ellijay Gilmer offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Oakwood West Hall during this 45-3 victory during this Georgia football game.
Ellijay Gilmer opened with a 7-3 advantage over Oakwood West Hall through the first quarter.
The Bobcats fought to a 24-3 intermission margin at the Spartans’ expense.
Ellijay Gilmer struck to a 38-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bobcats, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.
