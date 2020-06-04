Atlanta TV sports listings

ajc logo
***

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

8:55 a.m. ESPN2 Formula 1; The Italian Grand Prix, at Monza, Italy

3 p.m. USA NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, at Kansas City, Kan.

3:30 p.m. NBC NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, at Salinas, Calif.

Baseball

1:30 p.m. MLB Rays at Yankees

4:10 p.m. BSSE Braves at Mariners

4:30 p.m. MLB Dodgers at Padres (joined in progress)

8 p.m. NBC Giants at Cubs

Football

1 p.m. Fox Saints at Falcons

1 p.m. CBS Steelers at Bengals

4:25 p.m. CBS Chiefs at Cardinals

4:25 p.m. Fox Packers at Vikings

8:20 p.m. NBC Buccaneers at Cowboys

Golf

7 a.m. Golf European: The BMW PGA Championship, at Virginia Water, England

2 p.m. Golf LPGA: The Kroger Queen City Championship, at Cincinnati

5 p.m. Golf Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, at St. Louis

Rugby

12:30 p.m. NBC Rugby World Cup Sevens championships, at Cape Town, South Africa

Soccer

9 a.m. USA Premier League: Newcastle United at West Ham

11:30 a.m. USA Premier League: Manchester United at Crystal Palace

3 p.m. ESPNU NC State at South Carolina

Tennis

1 p.m. ESPN U.S. Open women’s doubles championship, at Flushing, N.Y.

4 p.m. ESPN U.S. Open championship

Track & field

1 p.m. NBC The New Balance 5th Avenue Mile, at New York

TV MONDAY

Baseball

9:45 p.m. BSSO Braves at Giants

Football

8:15 p.m. ABC Broncos at Seahawks (also on ESPN2)

T -- taped; * -- next morning

More TV resources:

Searchable TV listings for Atlanta from AJC.com

What channel is the SEC Network?

What channel is the ACC Network?

