Atlanta TV sports listings

TV SUNDAY
Auto racing
8:55 a.m. ESPN2 Formula 1; The Italian Grand Prix, at Monza, Italy
3 p.m. USA NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, at Kansas City, Kan.
3:30 p.m. NBC NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, at Salinas, Calif.
Baseball
1:30 p.m. MLB Rays at Yankees
4:10 p.m. BSSE Braves at Mariners
4:30 p.m. MLB Dodgers at Padres (joined in progress)
8 p.m. NBC Giants at Cubs
Football
1 p.m. Fox Saints at Falcons
1 p.m. CBS Steelers at Bengals
4:25 p.m. CBS Chiefs at Cardinals
4:25 p.m. Fox Packers at Vikings
8:20 p.m. NBC Buccaneers at Cowboys
Golf
7 a.m. Golf European: The BMW PGA Championship, at Virginia Water, England
2 p.m. Golf LPGA: The Kroger Queen City Championship, at Cincinnati
5 p.m. Golf Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, at St. Louis
Rugby
12:30 p.m. NBC Rugby World Cup Sevens championships, at Cape Town, South Africa
Soccer
9 a.m. USA Premier League: Newcastle United at West Ham
11:30 a.m. USA Premier League: Manchester United at Crystal Palace
3 p.m. ESPNU NC State at South Carolina
Tennis
1 p.m. ESPN U.S. Open women’s doubles championship, at Flushing, N.Y.
4 p.m. ESPN U.S. Open championship
Track & field
1 p.m. NBC The New Balance 5th Avenue Mile, at New York
TV MONDAY
Baseball
9:45 p.m. BSSO Braves at Giants
Football
8:15 p.m. ABC Broncos at Seahawks (also on ESPN2)
T -- taped; * -- next morning
