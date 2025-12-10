Atlanta Business News
What a racetrack can teach us about everyday driving
Business and Georgia’s blue wave
Nikki Porcher elected Georgia’s first Black female labor commissioner
As Democrats dominated Georgia’s election results, a nonprofit leader made her own history by being elected the state's first Black female labor commissioner.
Democrats win PSC majority, which could affect Georgia Power bills
On Tuesday night, amid a national blue wave, Democrats claimed the majority on the Georgia Public Service Commission for the first time in more than 20 years.
Longtime Roswell jewelry store gets multimillion-dollar face-lift
The renovation project remade Brown & Co. Jewelers, which opened in 1974, from floor to ceiling.
Georgia Media and Entertainment News
How Usher and Chris Brown’s R&B Tour made history at Atlanta’s biggest venue
Usher and Chris Brown are bringing their R&B Tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a record-breaking five shows. How did it happen?
‘Walking Dead’ alum set to star in Amazon horror series shot in Atlanta
“The Walking Dead” alum Lauren Cohan will return to Atlanta for a new Amazon horror series “Stillwater.”
How State Farm Arena will shift from Atlanta Dream to Hawks to concerts
The downtown Atlanta arena is no stranger to hosting one major event after another with little downtime. This week brings the WNBA Finals, an NBA home opener and concerts.
Airport News
Delta cries foul over London Heathrow terminal move
Virgin Atlantic and Delta have been co-located in Terminal 3, making it easier and quicker for passengers to connect between the two airlines and access amenities.
Duty-free stores temporarily closing at Hartsfield-Jackson, airport says
The duty-free contract has expired, and the stores on international concourses E and F are closing, according to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
With Spirit Airlines gone, Delta is taking over its gates in Atlanta
Delta will take over the lease for Spirit's gates at Hartsfield-Jackson, possibly adding more flights and cutting down on tarmac traffic.
Now Playing
What challenges will Keisha Lance Bottoms face as Georgia governor?What challenges will Keisha Lance Bottoms face as Georgia governor?What challenges will Keisha Lance Bottoms face as Georgia governor?What challenges will Keisha Lance Bottoms face as Georgia governor?What challenges will Keisha Lance Bottoms face as Georgia governor?
Heavy rain causes evacuations and rising waters in North GeorgiaHeavy rain causes evacuations and rising waters in North GeorgiaHeavy rain causes evacuations and rising waters in North GeorgiaHeavy rain causes evacuations and rising waters in North GeorgiaHeavy rain causes evacuations and rising waters in North Georgia
Atlanta fans celebrate latest ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ book at midnight releaseAtlanta fans celebrate latest ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ book at midnight releaseAtlanta fans celebrate latest ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ book at midnight releaseAtlanta fans celebrate latest ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ book at midnight releaseAtlanta fans celebrate latest ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ book at midnight release
Landmark Buckhead office complex to be transformed with apartments
About 260 residential units have been proposed to replace one of three office towers at Atlanta Financial Center, to be christened APEX Atlanta.
How a $140M verdict is shaping landlord liability in Georgia
In a case shaping landlord liability statewide, the Georgia Supreme Court is considering whether to restore a $140 million jury verdict against an Atlanta apartment complex.
Feel financially trapped? New Atlanta coalition to address economic mobility.
Opportunity Rising, a new task force announced Wednesday during the ARC’s annual meeting, will evaluate the region’s economic inequality and identify barriers to mobility.
What worries Atlanta residents most
This week, Georgianomics includes the election, housing affordability, a task force to address economic immobility and Atlanta brands going viral.
Walmart beats verdict under Georgia’s new lawsuit rules
Walmart is the first company to successfully appeal a jury verdict under a new Georgia law aimed at limiting lawsuits and easing insurance rates.
Delta cries foul over London Heathrow terminal move
Virgin Atlantic and Delta have been co-located in Terminal 3, making it easier and quicker for passengers to connect between the two airlines and access amenities.
How an Atlanta chicken salad chain went from niche to mainstream
An Atlanta-based chicken salad chain is taking its niche concept nationwide.
Former High Museum executive gets 1-year sentence for embezzlement
A former High Museum of Art executive was sentenced to 12 months in prison in federal court Monday after stealing over $600,000 from the museum.
Let Me Put U On: How Sisterlocks changed my relationship with my hair
My locks have given me the joy and confidence I had been searching for in my natural hair.
The future Audi plant in Georgia could get much bigger, docs show
Documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution show a potential second phase of the future Audi plant.