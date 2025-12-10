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Atlanta Business News

Nikki Porcher elected Georgia’s first Black female labor commissioner

As Democrats dominated Georgia’s election results, a nonprofit leader made her own history by being elected the state's first Black female labor commissioner.

Democrats win PSC majority, which could affect Georgia Power bills

On Tuesday night, amid a national blue wave, Democrats claimed the majority on the Georgia Public Service Commission for the first time in more than 20 years.

Longtime Roswell jewelry store gets multimillion-dollar face-lift

The renovation project remade Brown & Co. Jewelers, which opened in 1974, from floor to ceiling.

Georgia Media and Entertainment News

HEAT CHECK

How Usher and Chris Brown’s R&B Tour made history at Atlanta’s biggest venue

Usher and Chris Brown are bringing their R&B Tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a record-breaking five shows. How did it happen?

‘Walking Dead’ alum set to star in Amazon horror series shot in Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” alum Lauren Cohan will return to Atlanta for a new Amazon horror series “Stillwater.”

How State Farm Arena will shift from Atlanta Dream to Hawks to concerts

The downtown Atlanta arena is no stranger to hosting one major event after another with little downtime. This week brings the WNBA Finals, an NBA home opener and concerts.

Airport News

Delta cries foul over London Heathrow terminal move

Virgin Atlantic and Delta have been co-located in Terminal 3, making it easier and quicker for passengers to connect between the two airlines and access amenities.

Duty-free stores temporarily closing at Hartsfield-Jackson, airport says

The duty-free contract has expired, and the stores on international concourses E and F are closing, according to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

With Spirit Airlines gone, Delta is taking over its gates in Atlanta

Delta will take over the lease for Spirit's gates at Hartsfield-Jackson, possibly adding more flights and cutting down on tarmac traffic.

Landmark Buckhead office complex to be transformed with apartments

How a $140M verdict is shaping landlord liability in Georgia

Feel financially trapped? New Atlanta coalition to address economic mobility.

GEORGIANOMICS

What worries Atlanta residents most

Walmart beats verdict under Georgia’s new lawsuit rules

Delta cries foul over London Heathrow terminal move

How an Atlanta chicken salad chain went from niche to mainstream

Former High Museum executive gets 1-year sentence for embezzlement

FROM

Let Me Put U On: How Sisterlocks changed my relationship with my hair

EXCLUSIVE

The future Audi plant in Georgia could get much bigger, docs show