Atlanta City Hall reporter
DawgNation Staff
Education Reporter
Higher Education reporter
Deputy Politics Editor
Senior Sports Editor
Team Leader, Atlanta Copy Desk
Atlanta Braves team reporter
Executive Producer, DawgNation
Chief Political Reporter
Curator
Reporter
Rapid Response Reporter
Sports reporter
Senior Editor, Food & Dining
Editor-in-Chief
Lead producer
Reporter
Sports columnist
President and Publisher
Reporter
Reporter
Managing Editor; Lifestyle, UATL
Senior Editor, Quality Control
Developer
Economy and business reporter
Managing Editor; Metro, State, Investigative
Social Media Content Specialist
AJC Win Column host
Senior Editor, Enterprise
Falcons beat writer
Photographer
UATL editor
Lead Platforms Producer - Video
Reporter
Dawgnation Staff
Immigration Reporter
Democracy Reporter
Senior reporter
Business Reporter
Lifestyle Reporter
Entertainment/things to do reporter/columnist
Investigative Reporter
Sports reporter
Food & Dining Reporter
Social media producer
Lead Content Producer
Black Culture Reporter
Travel & Logistics Reporter
Pro & College Sports summer intern
Investigative Reporter
Politics editor
Senior Editor/Local Government
Reporter
Reporter
Data Journalist
Investigative Reporter
News Content Producer
Editor, Newsletters
Senior Courts & Legal Affairs Reporter
Dawgnation Staff
Multimedia journalist
Managing Editor; Politics, Business
Breaking News Editor
Local News Reporter Intern
Deputy Managing Editor for Data Journalism, AI and Newsroom Innovation
AJC Washington Bureau Chief
Reporter
Senior Politics Columnist
Marketing Design Specialist
Reporter
Culture reporter
Newsroom Data Specialist
Opinion Editor
Quality Control editor
Lifestyle Columnist
DawgNation Staff
Video Producer
Sports reporter
Investigations editor
Dawgnation Staff
Curator
Business Reporter
Public Safety Reporter
Platforms Editor
Sports Reporter, DawgNation Newsletter Author
Education editor
Senior Sports Editor, High School and College Sports
Senior Editor, UATL
Sports columnist
Climate reporter
Sr. Director, Sports
Investigative reporter
Multimedia journalist
Columnist
Economy and environment editor
Reporter
Lifestyle Reporter
Lead Platforms Producer and Illustrator
Consumer Brands Reporter
Reporter
Social Media Producer
Hawks beat reporter
Senior Editor, Health
Local enterprise reporter
Sr. Reporter, A.M. ATL host
Business team lead
Senior Editor, Lifestyle