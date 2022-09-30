Warner Robins Northside smacks Tifton Tift County in shutout victory

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Thursday when Warner Robins Northside bottled Tifton Tift County 42-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 29.
The first quarter gave Warner Robins Northside a 7-0 lead over Tifton Tift County.
The Eagles’ offense breathed fire in front for a 28-0 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
The Eagles hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on September 16, Warner Robins Northside faced off against Kennesaw North Cobb and Tifton Tift County took on Thomasville on September 16 at Thomasville High School. For a full recap, click here.
