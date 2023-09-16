Dalton Christian Heritage records thin win against Jasper Pickens County

Dalton Christian Heritage topped Jasper Pickens County 29-24 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 15.

The Lions’ offense jumped in front for a 15-12 lead over the Dragons at halftime.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Dalton Christian Heritage and Jasper Pickens County were both scoreless.

The Lions held on with a 14-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Jasper Pickens County and Dalton Christian Heritage faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Jasper Pickens County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Dalton Christian Heritage faced off against Rome Darlington and Jasper Pickens County took on Blue Ridge Fannin County on Sept. 1 at Jasper Pickens County High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.