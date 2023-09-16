Athens Cedar Shoals earns stressful win over Loganville Walnut Grove

Athens Cedar Shoals posted a narrow 14-6 win over Loganville Walnut Grove in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The Jaguars’ offense jumped in front for a 7-6 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Jaguars held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Athens Cedar Shoals and Loganville Walnut Grove squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Loganville Walnut Grove High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Athens Cedar Shoals faced off against Gainesville East Forsyth and Loganville Walnut Grove took on Cusseta Chattahoochee County on Sept. 1 at Loganville Walnut Grove High School.

