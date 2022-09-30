Zoom: Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter leaves Austell South Cobb in its wake

Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Austell South Cobb for a 48-20 victory on September 29 in Georgia football action.
Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Austell South Cobb after the first quarter.
The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Eagles inched back to a 13-10 deficit.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter and Austell South Cobb locked in a 20-20 stalemate.
The Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 28-0 edge.
