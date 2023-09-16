Harlem breaks out early to defeat Augusta Aquinas

Harlem raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 47-42 win over Augusta Aquinas in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Harlem a 14-3 lead over Augusta Aquinas.

The Bulldogs opened a narrow 28-16 gap over the Irish at halftime.

Augusta Aquinas clawed to within 34-29 through the third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Harlem and Augusta Aquinas played in a 27-20 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Harlem faced off against Elberton Elbert County and Augusta Aquinas took on Savannah Country Day on Sept. 1 at Savannah Country Day School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.