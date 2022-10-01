ajc logo
Buena Vista Marion County rains down on Talbotton Central

Sports
By Sports Bot
44 minutes ago

Buena Vista Marion County rolled past Talbotton Central for a comfortable 66-2 victory in Georgia high school football on September 30.

Recently on September 16, Buena Vista Marion County squared off with Manchester in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

