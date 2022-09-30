Atlanta Carver nips Fort Valley Peach County in taut scare

Atlanta Carver found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Fort Valley Peach County 8-6 on September 29 in Georgia football.
The Trojans took a 6-0 lead over the Panthers heading to the intermission locker room.
Atlanta Carver broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with an 8-6 lead over Fort Valley Peach County.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.
In recent action on September 16, Fort Valley Peach County faced off against Perry and Atlanta Carver took on Buford on September 16 at Buford High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.