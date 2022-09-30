Tyrone Sandy Creek takes quick lead, doesn’t look back to beat Hamilton Harris County

Tyrone Sandy Creek scored early and often in a 33-3 win over Hamilton Harris County on September 29 in Georgia football action.
Tyrone Sandy Creek opened with a 16-3 advantage over Hamilton Harris County through the first quarter.
The Patriots opened a mammoth 23-3 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.
Tyrone Sandy Creek jumped to a 33-3 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
In recent action on September 16, Tyrone Sandy Creek faced off against Suwanee Collins Hill and Hamilton Harris County took on Columbus Hardaway on September 16 at Columbus Hardaway High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
