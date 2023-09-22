Boys Football Roundup – September 21, 2023

Alpharetta Denmark overcomes Dacula in seat-squirming affair

Alpharetta Denmark posted a narrow 24-17 win over Dacula on Sept. 21 in Georgia football.

Alpharetta Denmark opened with a 7-3 advantage over Dacula through the first quarter.

The Danes opened a meager 14-10 gap over the Falcons at halftime.

Alpharetta Denmark moved to a 17-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 24-17.

Last season, Alpharetta Denmark and Dacula faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Dacula High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Alpharetta Denmark faced off against Kennesaw Harrison and Dacula took on Tucker on Sept. 8 at Dacula High School.

Columbus Northside narrowly defeats Albany Westover

Columbus Northside pushed past Albany Westover for a 34-20 win in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 21.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.

Columbus Northside thundered ahead over Albany Westover when the final quarter began 28-6.

Albany Westover enjoyed a 14-6 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Columbus Northside and Albany Westover faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Albany Westover High School.

In recent action on Sept. 7, Columbus Northside faced off against Columbus Shaw.

LaGrange shuts out Fayetteville Whitewater

Defense dominated as LaGrange pitched a 35-0 shutout of Fayetteville Whitewater for a Georgia high school football victory at Lagrange High on Sept. 21.

The last time Fayetteville Whitewater and LaGrange played in a 29-21 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, LaGrange faced off against Thomaston Upson-Lee.

Lithonia Arabia Mountain scores early, pulls away from Locust Grove

Lithonia Arabia Mountain scored early and often in a 41-16 win over Locust Grove in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 21.

In recent action on Sept. 9, Lithonia Arabia Mountain faced off against Norcross Meadowcreek and Locust Grove took on Warner Robins Houston County on Sept. 8 at Locust Grove High School.

Riverdale Drew allows no points against Stone Mountain

Riverdale Drew’s defense throttled Stone Mountain, resulting in a 34-0 shutout during this Georgia football game on Sept. 21.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.

Riverdale Drew darted over Stone Mountain 14-0 heading to the final quarter.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Stone Mountain faced off against Atlanta Douglass and Riverdale Drew took on Riverdale on Sept. 8 at Riverdale Drew High School.

Snellville Brookwood earns stressful win over Cumming South Forsyth

Snellville Brookwood finally found a way to top Cumming South Forsyth 42-35 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 21.

Last season, Snellville Brookwood and Cumming South Forsyth squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Snellville Brookwood High School.

