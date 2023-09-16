Hiram bests Riverdale Drew

Hiram left no doubt on Friday, controlling Riverdale Drew from start to finish for a 43-6 victory at Hiram High on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Hiram and Riverdale Drew faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Riverdale Drew High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Hiram faced off against Dallas East Paulding and Riverdale Drew took on White Cass on Sept. 2 at Riverdale Drew High School.

