Hoschton Mill Creek unloads on Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett

Sports
By Sports Bot
25 minutes ago

Hoschton Mill Creek delivered all the smoke to disorient Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett and flew away with a 58-7 win in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 29.

Hoschton Mill Creek drew first blood by forging a 9-0 margin over Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett after the first quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 30-0 intermission margin at the Black Knights’ expense.

Hoschton Mill Creek charged to a 37-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Hawks outscored the Black Knights 21-7 in the final quarter.

In recent action on September 16, Hoschton Mill Creek faced off against Ellenwood Cedar Grove and Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett took on Lithonia Miller Grove on September 16 at Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

