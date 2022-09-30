Manchester smacks Montezuma Macon County in shutout victory

Manchester’s version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Montezuma Macon County 53-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Manchester a 7-0 lead over Montezuma Macon County.
The Blue Devils’ offense stormed in front for a 41-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
Manchester pulled to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Blue Devils’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 6-0 points differential.
