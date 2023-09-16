Dexter West Laurens escapes Cochran Bleckley County in thin win

Dexter West Laurens topped Cochran Bleckley County 33-27 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football on Sept. 15.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cochran Bleckley County, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Dexter West Laurens through the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders and the Royals were deadlocked at 14-14 heading to the third quarter.

Dexter West Laurens enjoyed a thin margin over Cochran Bleckley County with a 21-20 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-7 edge.

