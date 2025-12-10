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Nation & World News

No. 4 Notre Dame's win over No. 1 Miami is payback for 2025 and solidifies its positioning for CFP

No. 4 Notre Dame had its game against No. 1 Miami circled on the calendar for a year and it was well worth the wait.

AP Exclusive: Departing UN chief calls this 'a moment of truth' in fight to curb global warming

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has a powerful message at the climate talks in Turkey. The world is facing a "moment of truth.

Melania Trump and LSU announce $7.2 million to endow scholarships for former foster care students

Melania Trump has announced that Louisiana State University has raised $7.2 million to endow scholarships for students who were once in foster care.

Oregon storms back from 2-touchdown deficit to hammer No. 11 Ohio State 41-28

Cousins breaks tie with 2:18 left in the Senators' 4-2 victory over the Mammoth

Newhook scores twice in the Canadiens’ 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs

Russell passes for 3 TDs to propel No. 9 Alabama past No. 15 LSU, 31-13

With an ode to mate tea, pope urges faithful in Uruguay to build bridges of fraternity and faith

Polish gunman who killed 6 people in Krakow has 'ultranationalistic' views, authorities say

Drone and missile attacks wound 9 in Ukraine as country prepares for talks with Russia and US

Scott Colom and Black Mississippians stand on the cusp of Senate history as vote count stretches on

Paraguay's ousted president charged with crimes linked to collapse of major bank

Iran says it has lifted its self-imposed limit on missile ranges, and other Mideast news