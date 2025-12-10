No. 4 Notre Dame had its game against No. 1 Miami circled on the calendar for a year and it was well worth the wait.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has a powerful message at the climate talks in Turkey. The world is facing a "moment of truth.
Melania Trump has announced that Louisiana State University has raised $7.2 million to endow scholarships for students who were once in foster care.
Dierre Hill Jr. rushed for two touchdowns, Dylan Raiola passed for 257 yards and Oregon rallied from an early two-touchdown deficit to hammer No. 11 Ohio State 41-28.
Nick Cousins broke a tie on a deflection with 2:18 left and the Ottawa Senators beat the Utah Mammoth 4-2 on Saturday night.
Alex Newhook scored twice in the first period, Jacob Fowler made 26 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Saturday night.
Keelon Russell passed for three touchdowns, Alabama’s defense made several pivotal fourth-down stops, and the ninth-ranked Crimson Tide pulled away for a 31-13 victory over No
Pope Leo XIV has urged an estimated 40,000 people in Uruguay to build bridges of fraternity and faith.
A Polish man who authorities say harbors far-right views drove into a busy central square in Krakow and opened fire, killing six people and injuring 15 others before police sh
Drone and missile explosions wounded at least nine people across Ukraine Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow prepared for new talks next week with the United States.
Democrat Scott Colom hasn't won Mississippi’s U.S.
Prosecutors in Paraguay charged the South American nation’s recently deposed president with two crimes linked to the collapse of a major bank, that has jeopardized the savings
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has lifted its self-imposed limit on the range of its ballistic missiles, hinting at potential developments for longer-range capabilities.