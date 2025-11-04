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Sports This Weekend

Weekend Things to Do

After 20 years, Atlanta’s Sugarland is still here to ‘enjoy the ride’

Grammy-winning Sugarland returns to metro Atlanta for their first solo headliner since 2018.

CONCERT REVIEW

Usher and Chris Brown deliver a very late, underwhelming concert in Atlanta

On the first night of their five-show tour stop at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Chris Brown and Usher delivered a late and underwhelming concert.

PHOTOS: Veteran's Day Parade held in Atlanta

The 45th annual Georgia Veterans Day Parade was held in Midtown Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, attracting veterans, JROTC members and floats.

Wine & Dine

Three Taverns stops brewing in Decatur and more from Atlanta’s dining scene

A metro area restaurant group announced it would rebrand its in-town restaurants, a Decatur brewery announced a major shift in operations and more Atlanta dining news.

RECIPE

Expert tips for making an easy sweet potato casserole

A sweet potato casserole recipe from the cookbook "Entertaining 101" by Beth Le Manach offers is easy to make and almost foolproof.

EXCLUSIVE

First look at Mastro’s Ocean Club in downtown Atlanta

Popular steak and seafood chain Mastro's Ocean Club will open its first Georgia location Friday at the CTR.

Opinion and Voices

GUEST COLUMN

Georgia voters rented Democrats the Statehouse. They must now earn the deed.

If Democrats want to survive beyond two years at the Gold Dome, they must act on priorities such as Medicaid expansion, support for childcare and raising the minimum wage.

PATRICIA MURPHY

OK, Democrats, now what?

Georgia Democrats swept every statewide office and took control of the state House. How they use their mandate will decide if they're in control for a term or a generation.

GUEST COLUMN

Keisha Lance Bottoms owes rural Georgians little. They need her leadership.

Rural Georgia is shrinking and while most voters there favored Republicans, Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms should create opportunity for residents.

GUEST COLUMN

Winning elections is meaningless until victories translate into lasting change

American voters want accountability, change and an end to rising prices. They are watching whether politicians will engage in political theater or do the people’s work.

AJC Her+Story

Meet the Cornelia ‘community architect’ turning history into art

Audrey Davenport is giving Cornelia its stories back.

Tequila in a lip-shaped bottle with a racy name was born in Atlanta

The tequila is made by a distiller in Mexico, but more importantly it’s sold in lip-shaped bottles of different colors, sizes and themes.

This nonprofit dresses Atlanta women for success. Its mission is growing.

After a series of expansions over the past few years, Dress for Success Atlanta has renamed itself Dress for Success Georgia and set out on a broader mission.

Latest news

Politics

Missing memory card could flip Georgia House race, narrow Democratic edge

Democrats sweep Georgia statewide offices

Keisha Lance Bottoms eyes repealing Georgia’s abortion restrictions

Metro Atlanta

Woman killed in North Georgia was swept away by floodwaters, officials say

After 20 years, Atlanta’s Sugarland is still here to ‘enjoy the ride’

Crowds hustle in to see Zoo Atlanta’s newest pandas on debut day

Georgia

Woman killed in North Georgia was swept away by floodwaters, officials say

Keep an eye out for feathered visitors arriving in Georgia for the winter

Tipster gave cops ‘heads-up’ on 110-kilo stash of meth disguised as cabbage

Opinion

GUEST COLUMN

Georgia voters rented Democrats the Statehouse. They must now earn the deed.

GUEST COLUMN

On Veterans Day, remember to honor the women who served in the armed forces

GUEST COLUMN

Here’s how Congress can do right by veterans, their caregivers and survivors

Falcons

NFL

Falcons lose RB Brian Robinson Jr. to injured reserve, make several roster moves

LIVE UPDATES

Updates for Sunday morning’s Falcons-Bengals matchup in Madrid

NFL

Why these Falcons fans traveled to Madrid — ‘Being a super fan means dedication’

Bulldogs

BULLDOGS

Projecting CFP rankings, Georgia No. 1 with Miami loss to Notre Dame

BULLDOGS

Kirby Smart gives injury updates on Ellis Robinson, Craig Dandridge

BULLDOGS

Georgia surges early in dominating win over Ole Miss

Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech football’s agonizing season continues with loss to Louisville

YELLOW JACKETS

Scott Cross found two of his kind in Georgia Tech basketball’s new backcourt

YELLOW JACKETS

Everything to know ahead of Georgia Tech football vs. Louisville

Hawks

NBA

Hawks overcome early game struggles to down Nets

NBA

Hawks stifle Wizards’ rally, move to 1-0 in NBA Cup

NBA

Former Hawks big man Kristaps Porzingis says he’ll ‘step away’ from basketball

Braves

MLB

Which trade candidates could fit Braves’ rotation?

MLB

Matt Olson named a Silver Slugger finalist

MLB

Which free agent starting pitchers could fit Braves?

United

MLS

Atlanta United ‘unacceptable’ offense tests Almirón-Miranchuk connection

MLS

What went wrong with Atlanta United in the 2026 season?

MLS

Atlanta United wins home finale to spoil Toronto’s playoff dreams

High Schools

Complete list of first-round matchups for the 2026 GHSA football playoffs

GHSA football playoff brackets 2026 for all 8 classifications

In contest of ranked teams, Tucker shuts out Mays to end regular season

More Sports

WNBA

What we learned from end-of-season presser with Dream GM Dan Padover

The Win Column: Su casa es mi casa

MICHAEL CUNNINGHAM

Falcons coach Stefanski isn’t using Bijan Robinson like he should

Food & Dining

Three Taverns stops brewing in Decatur and more from Atlanta’s dining scene

RECIPE

Expert tips for making an easy sweet potato casserole

From the archives: A simple, elegant potato gratin for the holidays

UATL

FROM

Current Clark Atlanta exhibition is ‘a love letter’ to America’s HBCUs

FROM

Being thankful: UATL’s Black culture book recommendations for November

FROM

New documentary on luminaries from the Harlem Renaissance comes to Atlanta

Things to Do

Crowds hustle in to see Zoo Atlanta’s newest pandas on debut day

Danny McBride embraces the South in his shows: ‘I love flawed, broken people.’

In Atlanta’s Grove Park, a shuttered historic theater will be restored

Lifestyle

Keep an eye out for feathered visitors arriving in Georgia for the winter

The midnight release party is back, and it’s more elaborate than ever

NEDRA RHONE

Public should demand that Georgia daycare ratings reflect risks to children

Investigations

NEDRA RHONE

Public should demand that Georgia daycare ratings reflect risks to children

Childcare injuries a major concern for Georgia leaders

Two charged with helping notorious con artist escape from federal prison

Data Centers

Data centers boost Southern’s profits. After midterms, changes at PSC loom.

Pocketbook issues fueled Georgia’s blue wave. Business leaders have noticed.

Democrats win PSC majority, which could affect Georgia Power bills

Wellness

HOLD THAT THOUGHT

How to set boundaries when family gatherings get uncomfortable

Before you rake leaves this fall, take tips from a Georgia chiropractor

5 habits that could be hurting your sleep and how to fix them

Special Features

Southern Classics — Reimagined

Aging in Atlanta

AJC Pulse Magazine

At Home with Atlanta Chefs

Celebrating Nurses

Photo

PHOTOS: Georgia blows out Ole Miss

The Bulldogs blew out Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi, on Saturday night.

PHOTOS: Veteran's Day Parade held in Atlanta

The 45th annual Georgia Veterans Day Parade was held in Midtown Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, attracting veterans, JROTC members and floats.

PHOTOS: Tucker shuts out Mays in regular season finale

No. 10 Tucker defeated No. 4 Mays 28-0 on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.