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What challenges will Keisha Lance Bottoms face as Georgia governor?What challenges will Keisha Lance Bottoms face as Georgia governor?What challenges will Keisha Lance Bottoms face as Georgia governor?What challenges will Keisha Lance Bottoms face as Georgia governor?What challenges will Keisha Lance Bottoms face as Georgia governor?
Heavy rain causes evacuations and rising waters in North GeorgiaHeavy rain causes evacuations and rising waters in North GeorgiaHeavy rain causes evacuations and rising waters in North GeorgiaHeavy rain causes evacuations and rising waters in North GeorgiaHeavy rain causes evacuations and rising waters in North Georgia
Atlanta fans celebrate latest ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ book at midnight releaseAtlanta fans celebrate latest ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ book at midnight releaseAtlanta fans celebrate latest ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ book at midnight releaseAtlanta fans celebrate latest ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ book at midnight releaseAtlanta fans celebrate latest ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ book at midnight release
Weekend Things to Do
After 20 years, Atlanta’s Sugarland is still here to ‘enjoy the ride’
Grammy-winning Sugarland returns to metro Atlanta for their first solo headliner since 2018.
Usher and Chris Brown deliver a very late, underwhelming concert in Atlanta
On the first night of their five-show tour stop at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Chris Brown and Usher delivered a late and underwhelming concert.
PHOTOS: Veteran's Day Parade held in Atlanta
The 45th annual Georgia Veterans Day Parade was held in Midtown Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, attracting veterans, JROTC members and floats.
Wine & Dine
Three Taverns stops brewing in Decatur and more from Atlanta’s dining scene
A metro area restaurant group announced it would rebrand its in-town restaurants, a Decatur brewery announced a major shift in operations and more Atlanta dining news.
Expert tips for making an easy sweet potato casserole
A sweet potato casserole recipe from the cookbook "Entertaining 101" by Beth Le Manach offers is easy to make and almost foolproof.
First look at Mastro’s Ocean Club in downtown Atlanta
Popular steak and seafood chain Mastro's Ocean Club will open its first Georgia location Friday at the CTR.
Latest Headlines
Georgia voters rented Democrats the Statehouse. They must now earn the deed.
If Democrats want to survive beyond two years at the Gold Dome, they must act on priorities such as Medicaid expansion, support for childcare and raising the minimum wage.
OK, Democrats, now what?
Georgia Democrats swept every statewide office and took control of the state House. How they use their mandate will decide if they're in control for a term or a generation.
Keisha Lance Bottoms owes rural Georgians little. They need her leadership.
Rural Georgia is shrinking and while most voters there favored Republicans, Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms should create opportunity for residents.
Winning elections is meaningless until victories translate into lasting change
American voters want accountability, change and an end to rising prices. They are watching whether politicians will engage in political theater or do the people’s work.
AJC Her+Story
Meet the Cornelia ‘community architect’ turning history into art
Audrey Davenport is giving Cornelia its stories back.
Tequila in a lip-shaped bottle with a racy name was born in Atlanta
The tequila is made by a distiller in Mexico, but more importantly it’s sold in lip-shaped bottles of different colors, sizes and themes.
This nonprofit dresses Atlanta women for success. Its mission is growing.
After a series of expansions over the past few years, Dress for Success Atlanta has renamed itself Dress for Success Georgia and set out on a broader mission.
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PHOTOS: Georgia blows out Ole Miss
The Bulldogs blew out Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi, on Saturday night.
PHOTOS: Veteran's Day Parade held in Atlanta
The 45th annual Georgia Veterans Day Parade was held in Midtown Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, attracting veterans, JROTC members and floats.
PHOTOS: Tucker shuts out Mays in regular season finale
No. 10 Tucker defeated No. 4 Mays 28-0 on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.