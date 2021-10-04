ajc logo
Superior Court Judge Brian Amero rubs his head while listening to arguments during a hearing on a motion to dismiss s case seeking review of Fulton County elections ballots to determine fraud. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Georgia ballot inspection gambit: Get rid of Democrats
8h ago
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Trump’s rally in Perry might have bolstered legal case against him
8h ago
A woman gets a COVID-19 vaccine shot at a recent clinic organized by Hall County Health Department officials and St. Michael's Catholic Church in Gainesville. The clinic was held, in part, to increase vaccination rates in the area's Hispanic community. Photo Credit: The Georgia Bulletin.
Dunwoody funding vaccine event for Hispanic, Asian communities
2h ago
The city of Powders Springs will vote on a resolution Monday to offer $500 to employees who get fully vaccinated by Dec. 15. (AP file)
Powder Springs considers paying vaccinated employees $500
3h ago
Stockbridge to swear in Frank Trammer as chief of Stockbridge Police on Monday.
New Stockbridge police chief to be sworn in on Monday
6h ago
Actor, comedian and DeKalb County native Chris Tucker speaks during the county's vaccination event on Saturday, Oct. 2. SPECIAL PHOTO
2,100 people vaccinated at DeKalb’s latest event with $100 incentive
7h ago
DeKalb County residents vote early at the future Stonecrest City Hall in Stonecrest, Georgia, on Saturday, October 24, 2020. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
DeKalb residents will be able to vote early on Sundays
8h ago
A demonstrator holds a "We ask for mask" sign is confronted outside the headquarters of the Cobb County School District on Aug. 12, 2021.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Parents of medically vulnerable students sue Cobb schools
9h ago
Stonecrest zoning has created several locations including this home on Maddox Road near Rogers Lake Road where residential properties are next to industrial operations allowing for industrial vehicles to overflow roadways, abandoned homes to be turned into dump sites and DeKalb County residents live beside concrete production facilities and junkyards. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Stonecrest grapples with industrial facilities near neighborhoods
9h ago
A southeast Atlanta group will host a candidate forum to give voters a chance to learn more about candidates for the Atlanta Board of Education. BOB ANDRES /AJC FILE PHOTO
Southeast Atlanta group to hold school board candidate forum
10h ago
Sewage spill notifications were posted on Thursday at Nancy Creek at 4148 Tilly Milly Road at Bernard Halpern Park in Doraville where sewage overflows occurred. A sewer spill last week sent more than 9 million gallons into Snapfinger Creek. It was the largest spill in a decade. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM
MAP: The DeKalb sewer system’s 103 ‘priority fix’ sites
September 8, 2021 Ocilla - The staff at the Irwin County Detention Center gave The Atlanta Journal-Constitution an exclusive tour of the complex this month, revealing empty cells, an empty cafeteria and an empty gymnasium. Employees wore masks and gloves. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Closing an ICE jail in South Georgia would cheer activists but harm a rural community’s...
September 21, 2021 Columbus - Empty bullet cartridges can be easily found at the parking lot of Carver Park Recreation Center at Carver Park in Columbus on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Toyia Tucker is the city council person whose district includes Carver Park. She pushed for the weekend closures. Carver Park in Columbus has become a magnet for crime and the uptick in violent crime during the pandemic has made the park even more dangerous. The city recently closed the park on weekends after it had its second homicide this year. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Gun violence hits towns across Georgia
Episode 11 of the AJC's "Breakdown" podcast focuses on a new defendant in the Ahmaud Arbery case — former District Attorney Jackie Johnson, who has been charged with obstructing a police officer and violating her oath of office in the immediate aftermath of Arbery's killing in 2020.
‘Breakdown’ Ep. 11: A fourth defendant is indicted
Listen to AJCaccessATL
Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7_ dribbles the ball during the first half of the match against Montreal Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Stade Saputo in Montreal, Quebec. (Audrey Magny/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United’s Martinez has low-level hamstring strain
4m ago
September 30, 2021 Atlanta - Atlanta Braves right fielder Jorge Soler (12) celebrates with Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) after hiting a solo home run in the first inning at Truist Park on Thursday, September 30, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
What Braves need to do to win vs. Brewers
6m ago
Georgia football-Arkansas-instant observations-recap
Dan Jackson is latest walk-on to make a mark with Georgia Bulldogs
28m ago
Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari goes to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second quarter of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
‘It was a no-brainer’
41m ago
Late in the fourth quarter with the Falcons needing a first down to seal a victory running back, Mike Davis is stopped short on a third-and-9, turning it over to the Washington Football Team for their game-winning drive Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Falcons’ injury report: No update on Oliver, Nizialek
1h ago
Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley draws a pass interference call by Washington Football Team cornerback Torry McTyre during the first half Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Falcons’ Smith: Ridley had ‘up and down’ outing vs. Washington
2h ago
An intriguing NLDS: Braves face the team that replaced them
2h ago
Georgia football-elite-JT Daniels-college football playoff
Georgia QB JT Daniels practicing but not throwing
2h ago
