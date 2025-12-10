AJC Podcasts
Politically Georgia
Join us every week for the most relevant news and analysis that define the world of politics. From the Gold Dome to the White House, we've got you covered. Hosted by Georgia’s best political team: The AJC’s Greg Bluestein, Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy.
Who Blew Up the Guidestones?
For decades, the Georgia Guidestones were nothing more than kitschy roadside Americana…a curiosity people visited for fun, intrigue… and the occasional pagan ritual. But something changed in 2022. The Guidestones became a flashpoint. How did a kitschy southern oddity become the site of an act of domestic terrorism?
Breakdown
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's award-winning podcast "Breakdown," tells deeply human stories about the Georgia justice system. Season 11 explores how a young military couple found themselves at the center of something neither expected. Something terrible. Something… criminal. Hosted by Bill Rankin and Tamar Hallerman.
Flagship
AJC Flagship is your front-row seat to the Substance and Soul of the South. Each week, this show brings you a mix of what makes The Atlanta Journal-Constitution special. Here, the stories have a flavor all their own, and you never know where the conversation’s gonna go.
It's UATL
It’s UATL is your unscripted, weekly dose of Black culture straight from the heart of Atlanta. Journalists Nedra Rhone, Najja Parker, DeAsia Paige, Brooke Leigh Howard and their guests explore what’s shaping Black life across the South — covering pop culture, politics, activism, food, fashion and everything in between. It’s a weekly conversation that’s undeniably real and uniquely UATL. New episodes drop every Wednesday.