Bowdon edges Alpharetta St. Francis in tough test

By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

With little to no wiggle room, Bowdon nosed past Alpharetta St. Francis 23-18 in Georgia high school football on September 30.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Red Devils registered a 14-6 advantage at halftime over the Knights.

Bowdon pulled to a 23-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights outpointed the Red Devils 12-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Recently on September 16, Alpharetta St Francis squared off with Hartwell Hart County in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

