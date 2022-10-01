Bowdon edges Alpharetta St. Francis in tough test

With little to no wiggle room, Bowdon nosed past Alpharetta St. Francis 23-18 in Georgia high school football on September 30.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Red Devils registered a 14-6 advantage at halftime over the Knights.
Bowdon pulled to a 23-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Knights outpointed the Red Devils 12-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
