Vice-grip defense fuels Macon The Academy for Classical Education’s win over Columbus Kendrick

By Sports Bot
25 minutes ago

A suffocating defense helped Macon The Academy for Classical Education handle Columbus Kendrick 42-0 during this Georgia football game.

Macon The Academy for Classical Education drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Columbus Kendrick after the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Gryphons’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.

