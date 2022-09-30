Vice-grip defense fuels Macon The Academy for Classical Education’s win over Columbus Kendrick

A suffocating defense helped Macon The Academy for Classical Education handle Columbus Kendrick 42-0 during this Georgia football game.
Macon The Academy for Classical Education drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Columbus Kendrick after the first quarter.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.
The Gryphons’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.
