Privacy Statement

Last Updated: December 17, 2019

Thank you for your interest in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a division of Cox Enterprises, Inc. , along with our affiliates (collectively, “AJC Network”). We respect your privacy when you use our websites, mobile and other online applications and products and services operated by AJC Network (collectively, the “AJC Network Sites”).

This Privacy Statement describes the types of personal information we collect, how we may use the information and with whom we may share it. In addition, it describes the measures we take to safeguard your personal information, how you can access or change the information we maintain about you, and how you may withdraw consent you previously provided to us or ask us to refrain from sending you certain communications.

By using AJC Network Sites, you consent to the use of information about you in accordance with this Privacy Statement, including our communications using the email address provided by you through one or more of the AJC Network Sites. This Privacy Statement applies to AJC Network Sites and does not apply to any AJC affiliate that maintains a separate privacy statement. Unless otherwise noted in communications you may receive from us, this Privacy Statement does not apply to information you may provide to us through offline methods, for example, at live event premises or via telephone.

Updates to This Privacy Statement

We may update this Privacy Statement to provide clarification or reflect changes to our practices without prior notice to you. If we make changes, we will revise the “Last Updated” date at the top of this Privacy Statement. You are responsible for periodically visiting the AJC Network Sites and reviewing this Privacy Statement to check for any changes.

Children Under Thirteen

AJC Network Sites are not intended for or directed to children under the age of 13. No one under the age of 13 may provide any information on any AJC Network Site. We do not knowingly collect personal information from children under 13. If you are under 13, do not provide any personal information to us.

This Privacy Statement contains:

1. Information We Collect About You and How We Collect It

The information we collect about you falls into one of three categories: (1) information you provide to us, (2) information collected automatically when you navigate through the AJC Network Sites, and (3) information provided to us by third parties such as advertisers, sponsors and other business partners.

Information You Provide to Us

We may collect information that you choose to provide on the AJC Network Sites in a variety of ways, such as when you:

register for one of our products or services. This information may include your name, email address, gender, age, zip code or payment card information;

create an account for access. For example, we may collect your user name, password and other credentials for accessing one or more of the AJC Network Sites;

purchase products or services on the AJC Network Sites. This information may include your name, address, telephone and email, and your billing information such as your credit card number and its expiration date. We may also collect additional information such as your login name and password, your date of birth and other identifying information;

express your interests and/or preferences. For example, we might request information on your interest in sports, personal finance, the performing arts, etc.;

participate in chats, web forums or other interactive sessions;

provide payment card information for one of our products or services;

subscribe to our newsletters or provide feedback; and

participate in surveys, sweepstakes or other promotions.

You may also provide information to be published or displayed (hereinafter, “posted”) on designated areas of the AJC Network Sites such as message boards, discussion or comment areas, or transmitted to other users of the AJC Network Sites or third parties (collectively, “User Contributions”). Please be aware that we cannot control the actions of other users of the AJC Network Sites, and we cannot and do not guarantee that your User Contributions will not be viewed or exploited by unauthorized persons.

Information Automatically Collected

As you navigate through and interact with the AJC Network Sites, we may use automatic data collection technologies to collect certain information such as information about your equipment, browsing actions, and usage patterns, including:

Information about your computer and internet connection, including the device type, device make/model, browser type, operating system, the resolution of your device monitor, your ISP or mobile carrier, your device identifiers, your IP address and related information. Such information may include physical location information that is sufficiently precise to allow us to locate a specific person or device (“Location Information”). If you do not want us to use Location Information, you can opt out by changing the location services settings on your mobile device.

Information on your visits to the AJC Network Sites, including date and time of your access to the AJC Network Sites, pages you visited, and if you linked from or to another website, the address of that website, emails you open and links you follow within such emails, and other communication data and the resources you access and use on the AJC Network Sites.

We use various technologies for automated collection of data such as cookies, local shared objects/flash cookies, and web beacons (generally referred to as “Data Technologies”). Data Technologies include all current and similar future technologies.

Cookies – A cookie is a small file placed on your device for the purposes of identifying your browser or storing information or settings in your browser. You may refuse to accept browser cookies by activating the appropriate setting on your browser. However, if you select this setting you may be unable to access certain features of the AJC Network Sites. Unless you have adjusted your browser setting so that it will refuse cookies, our system will issue cookies when you direct your browser to access the AJC Network Sites.

Local Shared Objects/Flash Cookies – Local shared objects, sometimes known as Flash cookies, may be used to store your preferences or display content based upon what you have viewed on various websites to personalize your visit. Flash cookies are not managed by the same browser settings as are used for browser cookies. For information about managing your privacy and security settings for Flash cookies, see Your Choices About How We Use and Disclose Your Information.

Web Beacons – A web beacon, also known as a single pixel GIF, pixel tag or clear GIF, links web pages to web servers and their cookies and allows us to obtain information on the number of users who visited those pages and other traffic related statistics.

Advertising Networks

We may partner with third-party service providers, such as ad networks, to serve advertising to you based on predictions generated over time from your visits across different websites, devices, and mobile applications (“online behavioral” or “interest-based” advertising).

Third-party service providers may utilize information collected through a variety of Data Technologies to provide customization, auditing, research and reporting for us, our affiliates and other advertisers. This data collection takes place both on the AJC Network Sites and on third-party websites and mobile applications.

We do not provide information directly associated with a specific person, such as name and address, to an advertising network when you interact with or view a customized advertisement. However, when you view or interact with an advertisement, the advertiser may make an assumption that you are interested in the subject matter of the advertisement.

Some companies disclose when they are using interest-based advertising programs on the AJC Network Sites to deliver third-party ads or collecting information about your visit for these purposes and give you the ability to opt-out of this use of your information. For more information, see Your Choices About How We Use and Disclose Your Information.

Information Obtained Through Third Parties

Some content or applications, including advertisements, on the AJC Network Sites are served by third parties, including advertisers, ad networks and servers, content providers, and other providers. We also use analytics tools to help analyze how users use the AJC Network Sites.

These third parties may use their Data Technologies to collect information about you when you use the AJC Network Sites. The information they collect may be associated with your personal information, or they may collect information, including personal information, about your online activities over time and across different websites and other online services. They may use this information to provide you interest-based advertising or other targeted content. We do not control these third parties’ tracking technologies or how they may be used.

When you use the social networking features on the AJC Network Sites, you may be asked to log in to a social network using your social network credentials such as your Facebook user ID. When you log in, we may collect information about you, including personal information, from that social network. In addition, when you use one of the social network sharing tools available on the AJC Network Sites, the social network operating the tool may collect information about you based on such use.

2. How We May Use the Information We Collect

We may use information we collect, including personal information, for the following purposes: