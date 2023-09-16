Decatur Southwest Dekalb exhales after close call with Stone Mountain Redan

Decatur Southwest Dekalb posted a narrow 22-18 win over Stone Mountain Redan at Decatur Southwest Dekalb High on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first, second and third quarters.

The Panthers held on with a 22-18 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Decatur Southwest Dekalb and Stone Mountain Redan squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Stone Mountain Redan High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Decatur Southwest Dekalb faced off against Decatur.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.