Pretty portrait: Lakeland Lanier County paints a victorious picture in win over Pelham

Lakeland Lanier County put together a victorious gameplan to stop Pelham 21-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Lakeland Lanier County drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Pelham after the first quarter.
The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Hornets fought to 14-7.
Lakeland Lanier County jumped to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 16, Lakeland Lanier County faced off against Darien Mcintosh and Pelham took on Cairo on September 16 at Pelham High School. Click here for a recap
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.