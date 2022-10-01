Buford denies Suwanee Collins Hill’s challenge

Buford put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Suwanee Collins Hill in a 23-3 decision on September 30 in Georgia football action.
The first quarter gave Buford a 7-3 lead over Suwanee Collins Hill.
The Wolves’ offense jumped in front for a 10-3 lead over the Screaming Eagles at the intermission.
Buford jumped to a 17-3 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wolves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.
In recent action on September 16, Buford faced off against Atlanta Carver and Suwanee Collins Hill took on Tyrone Sandy Creek on September 16 at Tyrone Sandy Creek High School. For a full recap, click here.
