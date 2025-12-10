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Atlanta United

Record: (9-6-19), T-13th in Eastern Conference

Atlanta United

Record: (9-6-19), T-13th in Eastern Conference

MLS

Atlanta United ‘unacceptable’ offense tests Almirón-Miranchuk connection

Almirón and Coach Martino later emphasized that the entire team had issues in the buildup. It was not just that Miranchuk and the United captain couldn’t figure it out.

MLS

What went wrong with Atlanta United in the 2026 season?

MLS

Atlanta United wins home finale to spoil Toronto’s playoff dreams

MLS

Atlanta United looks to avoid franchise-worst home record

MLS

Atlanta United’s home struggles continue in loss to Chicago Fire

Standings

Stats

Eastern Conference

Full Standings
TEAMWLDPTS
1
Nashville SC
NSH
233877
2
Inter Miami CF
MIA
1661260
3
New England Revolution
NE
1812458
4
Chicago Fire
CHI
1611755
13
Atlanta United FC
ATL
919633

Team Leaders

Full Team Stats
2026 Season
Aleksey Miranchuk
F, #59
GOALS
7
Miguel Almiron
MF, #10
ASSISTS
8
Tomas Jacob
MF, #55
YC
9
RC
-

PHOTOS: Atlanta United falls in home opener to Real Salt Lake

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Atlanta United fans cheer during the first half of Atlanta United's home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, March 7, 2026, in Atlanta. Real Salt Lake won 3-2 over Atlanta United. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

More Atlanta United News

MLS

Lionel Messi dismantles Atlanta United, playoff hopes dwindle

MLS

Atlanta United loses to FC Cincinnati, drops another home game

MLS

Atlanta United comes back to draw with NYCFC

MLS

Atlanta United loses to Orlando City in Embolo’s home debut

MLS

Atlanta United loses to Charlotte FC, ending rare win streak

MLS

‘I want to win’: Breel Embolo joins Atlanta United in playoff hunt

MLS

Atlanta tops Sporting KC to win third straight

Atlanta United beats Minnesota in second win following seven-match winless streak

KEN SUGIURA

Home at last, Atlanta United finally has reason to celebrate