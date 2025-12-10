Atlanta United
Record: (9-6-19), T-13th in Eastern Conference
Atlanta United
Record: (9-6-19), T-13th in Eastern Conference
MLS
Atlanta United ‘unacceptable’ offense tests Almirón-Miranchuk connection
Almirón and Coach Martino later emphasized that the entire team had issues in the buildup. It was not just that Miranchuk and the United captain couldn’t figure it out.
PHOTOS: Atlanta United falls in home opener to Real Salt Lake
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Atlanta United fans cheer during the first half of Atlanta United's home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, March 7, 2026, in Atlanta. Real Salt Lake won 3-2 over Atlanta United. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin/AJC)