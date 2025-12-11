Get Schooled opinion: Colleges must make it easier for students to report sexual assault.
Georgia’s Department of Education receives two multimillion-dollar federal grants to enhance teacher recruitment and retention.
French school riots are a cautionary tale for education leaders in the state of Georgia.
Get Schooled opinion: GSU offers valuable opportunities and changes lives.
Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Johnson talks about opportunities and challenges in his State of the District address.
Concentrated poverty remains a problem for academic achievement for many Georgia schools.
Screams filled the College Park Elementary cafeteria when singer/rapper — and now children’s book author Lizzo — walked in to read from “Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin'."
A student at Atlanta Technical College was hurt after a gun accidentally discharged. Another student, who had the gun in class, then fatally shot himself, police say.
Clayton County school district leaders try to find creative ways to improve student performance and keep good teachers.
Data center tax breaks could cost Georgia school districts hundreds of millions of dollars, says a new report. But some tech companies say they look to support students.
The DeKalb County school is working to repair the issues that caused discolored water and HVAC problems.
The push by some politicians to provide property tax relief in Georgia and other states could squeeze school budgets.
Clark Atlanta kicked off homecoming with a 5K and SGA officer inauguration. Remaining events include the Mister and Miss Clark Atlanta coronation, parade and football game.