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Education

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American universities have a sexual assault problem

Get Schooled opinion: Colleges must make it easier for students to report sexual assault.

Georgia gets $10 million to boost teacher hiring efforts

Georgia’s Department of Education receives two multimillion-dollar federal grants to enhance teacher recruitment and retention.

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French school funding riots are a harbinger for Georgia

French school riots are a cautionary tale for education leaders in the state of Georgia.

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Georgia State University helped me and it’s making a difference for others

5 takeaways from Atlanta Public Schools’ State of the District address

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Concentrated poverty is the elephant in the room for many Georgia schools

‘I’m just like you’: Lizzo reads her new book to College Park students

Student, 60, dead after shooting at Atlanta Technical College

In Clayton County, schools try to meet growing needs with less money

Georgia’s building boom for data centers comes with a cost for schools

Dunwoody High pivoting to remote learning because of plumbing problems

Property tax tug-of-war: Why relief for homeowners could squeeze classrooms

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Clark Atlanta celebrates its past while building its future at homecoming