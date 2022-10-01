Adairsville takes advantage of early margin to vanquish Lafayette

Adairsville scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in a 49-7 win over Lafayette in Georgia high school football on September 30.
Adairsville jumped in front of Lafayette 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Tigers opened an immense 35-0 gap over the Ramblers at halftime.
Adairsville steamrolled to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
