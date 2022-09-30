White Cass routs Cartersville Woodland

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. White Cass did exactly that with a 49-12 win against Cartersville Woodland at Cartersville Woodland High on September 29 in Georgia football action.
White Cass moved in front of Cartersville Woodland 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Colonels’ offense steamrolled in front for a 42-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
White Cass stormed to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Colonels enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Wildcats’ 12-0 advantage in the final quarter.
