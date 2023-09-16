Bogart North Oconee races in front to defeat Danielsville Madison County

Bogart North Oconee broke to an early lead and topped Danielsville Madison County 38-8 at Danielsville Madison County High on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

Bogart North Oconee darted in front of Danielsville Madison County 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Red Raiders’ expense.

Bogart North Oconee pulled to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Raiders rallied in the final quarter, but the Titans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Bogart North Oconee and Danielsville Madison County faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Bogart North Oconee High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Bogart North Oconee squared off with Cumming South Forsyth in a football game.

