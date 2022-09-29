Storm warning: Brooklet Southeast Bulloch unleashes full fury on Savannah Islands

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Savannah Islands 34-7 in Georgia high school football on September 28.
The first quarter gave Brooklet Southeast Bulloch a 13-7 lead over Savannah Islands.
The Yellowjackets’ offense moved in front for a 21-7 lead over the Sharks at halftime.
Brooklet Southeast Bulloch steamrolled to a 34-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
In recent action on September 16, Brooklet Southeast Bulloch faced off against Reidsville Tattnall County and Savannah Islands took on Brunswick on September 16 at Brunswick High School. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.