Needlepoint: Dacula Hebron Christian sews up Watkinsville Oconee County in slim triumph

Dacula Hebron Christian didn’t flinch, finally repelling Watkinsville Oconee County 35-28 at Dacula Hebron Christian Academy on September 29 in Georgia football action.
Dacula Hebron Christian drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Watkinsville Oconee County after the first quarter.
The Lions’ offense darted in front for a 21-7 lead over the Warriors at halftime.
The roles reversed in the third quarter as Watkinsville Oconee County fought to within 27-14.
The Warriors managed a 14-8 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.
