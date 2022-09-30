Hartwell Hart County controls the action and Carnesville Franklin County

Hartwell Hart County painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Carnesville Franklin County’s defense for a 49-3 win in Georgia high school football on September 29.
Hartwell Hart County drew first blood by forging a 28-3 margin over Carnesville Franklin County after the first quarter.
The Bulldogs registered a 42-3 advantage at halftime over the Lions.
Hartwell Hart County pulled to a 49-3 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
In recent action on September 16, Hartwell Hart County faced off against Alpharetta St Francis and Carnesville Franklin County took on Commerce East Jackson on September 16 at Commerce East Jackson High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
